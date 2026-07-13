Jannik Sinner has successfully defended his Wimbledon crown and now the next big question is whether or not he will become the first man to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 titles in a calendar year.

Following his shock French Open second-round exit, Sinner bounced back in style as he defeated 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the semi-final and Alexander Zverev in the final at the All England Club to win his fifth Grand Slam.

With the back-to-back Grand Slams out of the way, attention will soon switch back to the ATP Masters scene with two events taking place on the North American hard-court swing in the next two months.

Sinner has dominated the Masters events so far in 2026 as he has won all five tournaments this campaign with title runs at the Indian Wells Open, Miami Open, Monte Carlo Masters, Madrid Open and Italian Open.

In fact, he is unbeaten in his last six ATP 1000 competitions as he also won the Paris Masters last November. He has won 34 matches in a row at this level with 29 of those victories coming in 2026.

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But the big question is whether or not he will look to continue the streak by playing at both the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open ahead of the US Open.

There are three weeks between the Wimbledon final and the start of the Canadian Open with the Montreal tournament getting underway on 3 August, but there will hardly be any break ahead of the Cincinnati event (13 August).

Sinner was asked by Italian media about winning all nine ATP Masters events and replied: “Tournament after tournament, we’ll have to see if it’s the right thing to play Montreal at this point.

“Right now, the important thing is to honestly clear our minds. Then we’ll decide whether to play Montreal and Cincinnati, whether to play just Montreal, or whether to play just Cincinnati.

“There are so many options right now. So we’ll see. But I’m not thinking that far ahead; it doesn’t make sense.”

Sinner’s coach Darren Cahill was more confident about the Italian playing in both Canada and Cincinnati.

“We’ll sit down as a team and work out what his schedule is moving forward. The Masters 1000 events are incredibly important. We have full intention to make sure we put him in the best position to do well,” he stated.

The five-time Grand Slam winner will have a longer break after the US Open as the eighth Masters event of the year, the Shanghai Masters, only gets underway on 3 October, before the Paris Masters starts on 2 November.

Sinner and Djokovic are the only players to have achieved the Career Golden Slam (winning all nine Masters tournaments), but the Italian is now three titles away from becoming the first man to win nine from nine in the same year.