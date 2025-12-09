The entry list for the 2026 Australian Open has been confirmed with 98 of the top-100 women in the WTA Rankings set to play at next year’s season-opening Grand Slams.

The seedings for the hard-court major are yet to be confirmed as it will be based on the rankings of the week prior to the tournament, but the top two are assured of their spots with No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No 2 Iga Swiatek set to occupy the first two places.

Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova are neck-and-neck to be the third seed while Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula are battling to be fifth on the list.

Defending champion Madison Keys is set to be seeded seventh but she has a lot of points to defend in the opening weeks of the 2026 season with Jasmine Paolini (eight) and Mirra Andreeva (ninth) not too far behind while Ekaterina Alexandrova is currently occupying 10th spot.

The United Cup, Brisbane International and Auckland Open are the last events before the seedings are announced next year with the top 32 players in the rankings getting protection in the early rounds.

As things stand, former world No 1 Naomi Osaka is set to be the 16th seed, rising star Victoria Mboko is 18th while British No 1 Emma Raducanu is 29th, but of course things can still change after the abovementioned three events.

Mboko will make her Australian Open debut next year following her remarkable rise up the rankings on the back of her title run at the Canadian Open in October. She made her French Open, Wimbledon and US Open bows in 2025.

Raducanu, meanwhile, is set to be seeded for the first time since 2022 when she was at No 11 for her US Open title defence.

Mboko is not the only youngster who will make her debut with Filipina Alex Eala set to play in the main draw at Melbourne Park for the first time in her career after falling in the first round of qualifiers the past three years.

Eala is currently ranked No 52, one spot ahead of Janice Tjen with the Indonesian set for her second major following her debut at the US Open in 2025.

The only two players missing from the top 100, so far at least, are world No 64 Danielle Collins and No 76 Ons Jabeur with the latter on maternity leave.

Former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova as well as Wang Yafan from China and Thai talent Mananchaya Sawangkaew have entered the main draw using their protected ranking while No 103 Leolia Jeanjean is the last direct entry.

Three wildcards have already been confirmed with Australia’s Emerson Jones, American Elizabeth Mandlik and Kazakstan’s Zarina Diyas gaining entry with five more still to be confirmed.

2026 Australian Open Entry List (December 9)

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Swiatek (POL)

3. Coco Gauff (USA)

4. Amanda Anisimova (USA)

5. Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

6. Jessica Pegula (USA)

7. Madison Keys (USA)

8. Jasmine Paolini (ITA)

9. Mirra Andreeva

10. Ekaterina Alexandrova

11. Belinda Bencic (SUI)

12. Clara Tauson (DEN)

13. Linda Noskova (CZE)

14. Elina Svitolina (UKR)

15. Emma Navarro (USA)

16. Naomi Osaka (JPN)

17. Liudmila Samsonova

18. Victoria Mboko (CAN)

19. Karolina Muchova (CZE)

20. Elise Mertens (BEL)

21. Diana Shnaider

22. Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

23. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

24. Qinwen Zheng (CHN)

25. Paula Badosa (ESP)

26. Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

27. Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

28. Sofia Kenin (USA)

29. Emma Raducanu (GBR)

30. Veronika Kudermetova

31. Mccartney Kessler (USA)

32. Maya Joint (AUS)

33. Anna Kalinskaya

34. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

35. Iva Jovic (USA)

36. Lois Boisson (FRA)

37. Daria Kasatkina (AUS)

38. Ann Li (USA)

39. Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)

40. Eva Lys (GER)

40. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) (Special Ranking)

41. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)

42. Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

43. Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

44. Ashlyn Krueger (USA)

45. Tatjana Maria (GER)

46. Laura Siegemund (GER)

47. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

48. Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

49. Emiliana Arango (COL)

50. Anastasia Potapova (AUT)

51. Maria Sakkari (GRE)

52. Alexandra Eala (PHI)

53. Janice Tjen (INA)

54. Cristina Bucsa (ESP)

55. Magda Linette (POL)

56. Xinyu Wang (CHN)

57. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

58. Magdalena Frech (POL)

59. Elsa Jacquemot (FRA)

60. Tereza Valentova (CZE)

61. Hailey Baptiste (USA)

62. Anna Blinkova

63. Peyton Stearns (USA)

65. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

66. Solana Sierra (ARG)

67. Olga Danilovic (SRB)

68. Viktorija Golubic (SUI)

69. Sonay Kartal (GBR)

70. Donna Vekic (CRO)

71. Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)

71. Yafan Wang (CHN) (Special Ranking)

72. Rebecca Sramkova (SVK)

73. Antonia Ruzic (CRO)

74. Francesca Jones (GBR)

75. Anna Bondar (HUN)

77. Varvara Gracheva (FRA)

78. Camila Osorio (COL)

79. Renata Zarazua (MEX)

80. Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)

81. Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

82. Petra Marcinko (CRO)

83. Caty McNally (USA)

84. Ella Seidel (GER)

85. Alycia Parks (USA)

86. Simona Waltert (SUI)

87. Shuai Zhang (CHN)

88. Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)

89. Suzan Lamens (NED)

90. Lulu Sun (NZL)

91. Panna Udvardy (HUN)

92. Sara Bejlek (CZE)

93. Katie Volynets (USA)

94. Moyuka Uchijima (JPN)

95. Julia Grabher (AUT)

96. Oleksandra Oliynykova (UKR)

97. Kamilla Rakhimova (UZB)

98. Kimberly Birrell (AUS)

99. Dalma Galfi (HUN)

100. Oksana Selekhmeteva

100. Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA) (Special Ranking)

101. Darja Semenistaja (LAT)

102. Kaja Juvan (SLO)

103. Leolia Jeanjean (FRA)