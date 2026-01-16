The 2026 Australian Open men’s singles draw has been revealed, and it has set up some intriguing matchups for tennis fans to enjoy.

Among the 128 competitors are four teenagers, including the already well-known Joao Fonseca, with other youngsters like Jakub Mensik and Learner Tien also promising to bring their weapons to the Melbourne show.

Here, we look at the nine youngest players in the Australian Open men’s singles draw.

9. Arthur Gea – 21 years

Arthur Gea turned 21 at the beginning of the month, but has had no time to celebrate with qualification for the season’s first Grand Slam up for grabs.

The Frenchman simply stormed through all three qualifying rounds, dropping just 14 games and defeating second seed Roman Andres Burruchaga along the way.

Gea, the world No 197, is the only Frenchman to survive all qualifying rounds, and will open against Jiri Lehecka.

8. Nishesh Basavareddy – 20 years and eight months

Nishesh Basavareddy cracked the world’s top 100 in June 2025 after having made his ATP debut in Brisbane.

Just two weeks later, the American received a wildcard for the Australian Open and drew 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic – losing a hard-fought 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 2-6 battle.

Basavareddy will take on Christopher O’Connell, with the winner facing either Karen Khachanov or Alex Michelsen.

7. Dino Prizmic – 20 years and five months

Dino Prizmic was given a second chance at this year’s edition of the Melbourne event after falling to Arthur Fery in the final round of qualifying.

However, as is in keeping with the rules, the Croat was handed a lucky loser spot.

Prizmic isn’t a stranger to the biggest stages, having clashed with Djokovic in the Serb’s longest first-round match at the Grand Slams – lasting over four hours.

He will take on Australian James Duckworth in his opening match.

6. Jakub Mensik – 20 years and four months

By now, Jakub Mensik will be a household name for many tennis fans after a breakthrough 2025 season.

The youngster reached his first Masters 1000 semi-final at the Miami Open, going two better by claiming the title.

En route, he got the better of Jack Draper, Roman Safiullin, Tomas Machac, Arthur Fils, and – most impressively – Novak Djokovic.

Now ranked as the 16th seed, Mensik will get his Australian Open campaign started against Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

5. Learner Tien – 20 years and one month

Similar to Mensik, Learner Tien has already made his mark on men’s tennis.

At last year’s edition, the American produced a five-set upset over three-time finalist Daniil Medvedev in the first round – with the Russian having had a chance to serve it out in the decider.

Since then, Tien has only strengthened his weapons, allowing him to enter the world’s top 30 and collect his first title at the Moselle Open (defeating Cameron Norrie in the final).

Given his results, the American occupies the 27th seed position and will go up against fellow countryman Marcos Giron in the first round.

Latest Tennis News

Joao Fonseca responds to Roger Federer praise amid Australian Open withdrawal rumours

Roger Federer gives answer on whether he would coach Carlos Alcaraz after shock split – ‘Never say never’

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

4. Rei Sakamoto – 19 years and six months

Rei Sakamoto whizzed through all three qualifying rounds, including a victory over Brit Dan Evans, to reach the main draw.

preseason, I made qualifying for the main draw a goal, so it feels good,” said the Japanese youngster.

“I think the surface suits me pretty well. I like my serve to bounce higher and have an advantage with the serve, it makes it easier to build. I like the crowd and environment here, it makes me feel comfortable.”

He will face fellow qualifier Rafael Jodar, who is also on this list, in his first match.

3. Joao Fonseca – 19 years and four months

The last 12 months have proved to be extremely fruitful for Joao Fonseca, breaking into the world’s top 25 and collecting his first ATP title in Buenos Aires.

Indeed, he is the fourth-youngest male player to win an ATP singles title since 2000 and the first player born in 2006 or later to do so.

The Brazilian has drawn praise from Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and most recently, Roger Federer – who stated that he has a ‘special aura’, emphasising the youngster’s power.

Fonseca’s first Grand Slam main draw match resulted in a stunning upset over Andrey Rublev at the 2025 edition of the Australian Open, before falling in his next clash (against Lorenzo Sonego).

2. Nicolai Budkov Kjaer – 19 years and four months

Nicolai Budkov Kjaer, despite his age, has won four titles on the ATP Challenger Tour and four matches at the Davis Cup.

The Norwegian won the boys’ doubles title at the 2024 French Open and went on to lift the boys’ trophy at Wimbledon later that season.

In qualifying, Budkov Kjaer overcame James McCabe in a third-set tiebreak, and will face off against American Reilly Opelka in the first round of the main draw

1. Rafael Jodar – 19 years and three months

Capping of the list is Rafael Jodar, the youngest player in the main draw.

The Spaniard won the 2024 US Open title and rose to a career-high junior ranking of world No 4.

Jodar then turned professional at the end of 2025, winning three consecutive ATP Challenger titles and rising more than 700 ranking places, qualifying for the Next Gen Finals.

As stated earlier, Jodar will face fellow teenager Rei Sakamoto.

READ NEXT: The 9 youngest women in Australian Open draw: Mirra Andreeva, Victoria Mboko and a 17-year-old star