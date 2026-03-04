The debate surrounding a possible rule change that would see women playing best-of-five-set matches during the latter stages of Grand Slam continues with Aryna Sabalenka believing she would have won more majors had it already been in place.

Former Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley, who has since been appointed as CEO of the United States Tennis Association, announced during the season-opening Grand Slam that women playing five-set matches at majors will be on the agenda in the coming months.

“One of the things I’ve been saying now is that I think there should be three out of five sets for women,” he stated.

“We should look at the last few matches – the quarters and the semis and the finals – and make the women’s side three out of five.”

The proposal has been met with mixed reaction from the tennis community with some saying it is a good idea with broadcasters likely to benefit due to more ad breaks being available, while others are against it as they feel tennis matches are already too long and viewers want shorter encounters.

Tennis News

WTA Indian Wells Predictions: Sabalenka and Rybakina shine as Gauff, Swiatek go deep

Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova give their opinions on playing best-of-five sets

Ahead of the Indian Wells Open, some of the top women’s players were asked for their opinions and reigning world No 1 Sabalenka is in favour of the idea.

“Let’s do that,” she said. “Yeah, let’s do that. I feel like I would have probably more Grand Slams. I feel like physically I’m really strong, and I’m pretty confident that my body can handle that. So let’s do it.”

When asked if it is a good idea for all players, she replied: “I don’t know. I guess it’s a lot of fitness work to be done for others, but I feel like we’re in sport and we have to care about ourselves, and I feel like if they do it, I have huge advantage.”

Sabalenka lost this year’s Australian Open final against Elena Rybakina in three sets and the latter is not too keen on the move.

“I think it’s a huge change, to be honest, even if it’s only the second week. You start in one format, and then it gets longer, so it’s mentally also, to be ready to play so many sets if it goes to that point, I think it’s not easy,” the two-time Grand Slam winner said.

“And of course, physically, then you need to understand how you’re gonna feel. Even if you have this one day in between, it might be not enough, and then in the second week sometimes you play two days in a row.

“I think it’s a huge change, and I don’t think it might be interesting also for the people, because they maintain the level for so many sets, I think it’s going to be quite difficult.

“So I think it’s a tricky topic, and me, as a player, I would say I wouldn’t want to play three out of five, to be honest.”

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek is another player who is not in favour of the change.

“I think honestly it’s a weird approach in the world where everything is becoming faster, you know. So I don’t know if the audience honestly would like that,” the six-time major champion said.

“Also, like, I don’t know if we would be able to keep the quality for five sets. Well, that’s a fact, like, men are more physically strong and they can handle it for sure better.

“Also, we have never practiced in a way to prepare for that, so we would need to change, I think, our whole calendar, because the Grand Slams would be so tough that I don’t think we would have honestly time to prepare for any other tournaments.

“So I think it would change a lot. I don’t think it would change anything for good. I don’t know what’s the reason, honestly, for this.”