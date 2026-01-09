Aryna Sabalenka will once again be the top seed for the Australian Open while defending champion Madison Keys just makes the top 10 following her quarter-final exit from the Brisbane International.

World No 1 and two-time Melbourne champion Sabalenka was always assured of being the first name on the draw sheet for the season-opening Grand Slam as she has a lead of more than 2,000 points over Iga Swiatek in the WTA Rankings.

Six-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek will headline the bottom half of the draw as she, in turn, is nearly 2,000 points ahead of Coco Gauff in the Live Rankings.

Reigning French Open champion Gauff has now been confirmed as the third seed for the Australian Open following Amanda Anisimova’s third-round loss in Brisbane while Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula will be the next two names on the sheet.

Although Pegula is still in action in Brisbane, she is unable to move up from No 6 ahead of the January 12 cutoff date for the seedings.

In fact, only a couple of places in the top 10 are still to be decided with Mirra Andreeva, currently at No 8, in with a chance of moving up one spot to No 7 while world No 11 Belinda Bencic – currently competing at the United Cup could still pip Ekaterina Alexandrova to 10th place.

2025 Newcomer of the Year Victoria Mboko is set to be seeded 17th, one place behind four-time Grand Slam winner and former world No 1 Naomi Osaka – the player she beat in the Canadian Open final last August.

Mboko, though, can still drop a place as Karolina Muchova, currently at No 19, will move up a few spots if she reaches the final in Brisbane while No 20 Elise Mertens is also still alive at the United Cup.

The Australian Open has already hit by the withdrawal of two players who were set to be seeded as 2024 runner-up Zheng Qinwen – who was set to be seeded 25th – is out with an elbow injury while No 31 Veronika Kudermetova is also out.

That means those below them will all earn a bump with Emma Raducanu one of the beneficiaries as the British No 1 is set to be seeded 28th instead of 29th.

But Raducanu could drop back to 29th as Iva Jovic (No 30) will move ahead of her if the young American wins her semi-final match at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Of course, there could still be more withdrawals from seeded players that will give those just outside the cutoff a chance to move up.



Current Top 32 Based on Live Rankings

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Swiatek

3. Coco Gauff

4. Amanda Anisimova

5. Elena Rybakina

6. Jessica Pegula

7. Jasmine Paolini

8. Mirra Andreeva

9. Madison Keys

10. Ekaterina Alexandrova

11. Belinda Bencic

12. Elina Svitolina

13. Linda Noskova

14. Clara Tauson

15. Emma Navarro

16. Naomi Osaka

17. Victoria Mboko

18. Ludmilla Samsonova

19. Karolina Muchova

20. Elise Mertens

21. Leylah Fernandez

22. Diana Shnaider

23. Jeļena Ostapenko

24. Paula Badosa

25. Marta Kostyuk

26. Dayana Yastremska

27. Sofia Kenin

28. Emma Raducanu

29. Iva Jovic

30. Maya Joint

31. Anna Kalinskaya

32. Marketa Vondrousova

Next Five

33. Lois Boisson

34. Mccartney Kessler

35. Jaqueline Cristian

36. Ann Li

37. Eva Lys

