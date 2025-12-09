The injured Holger Rune is the only top-100 player absent from the 2026 Australian Open entry list with world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz and defending champion Jannik Sinner leading the way.

World No 15 Holger Rune is set for an extended period on the sidelines as he continues his rehabilitation after undergoing surgery to repair the Achilles tendon he ruptured in October.

That means 99 of the top 100 players in the current ATP Rankings will play at the season-opening Grand Slam next year with Alcaraz – who is yet to reach the semi-final – the top seed while two-time champion Sinner will headline the bottom half of the draw.

The official seedings will be confirmed after the rankings are updated on Monday, January, 12 with the United Cup, Hong Kong Open and Brisbane International the final three tournaments before the cutoff.

Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic are all but confirmed to be the third and fourth seeds, respectively, but Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Lorenzo Shelton and Ben Shelton are separated by 275 points and they will drop/earn points from their events in the opening week of the season.

Jack Draper is currently 10th, but there are still question marks over his fitness as he has not played since the US Open in August due to an arm injury.

The top 32 players in the rankings at the cutoff date will be seeded at Melbourne Park and Tomas Machac from the Czech Republic currently occupies the final spot, but there are likely to be a few changes before the seeds are confirmed.

Juncheng Shang, Zhizhen Zhang, Emil Ruusuvuori and Thanasi Kokkinakis have used their protected rankings to enter the main draw while Argentine Thiago Agustin Tirante is the last player to earn a direct entry.

There is no place for Nick Kyrgios – who is currently ranked No 672 with his last singles match coming in March – in the main draw so he will only be able to feature if he is handed a wildcard.

Only five wildcards remain after Australian Open organisers confirmed entries for James Duckworth (AUS), Patrick Kypson (USA) and Yunchaokete Bu (CHN).

2026 Australian Open Entry List (December 9)

1. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

2. Jannik Sinner (ITA)

3. Alexander Zverev (GER)

4. Novak Djokovic (SRB)

5. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

6. Taylor Fritz (USA)

7. Alex de Minaur (AUS)

8. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

9. Ben Shelton (USA)

10. Jack Draper (GBR)

11. Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

12. Casper Ruud (NOR)

13. Daniil Medvedev

14. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

16. Andrey Rublev

17. Jiri Lehecka (CZE)

18. Karen Khachanov

19. Jakub Mensik (CZE)

20. Tommy Paul (USA)

21. Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

22. Flavio Cobolli (ITA)

23. Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

24. Joao Fonseca (BRA)

25. Tallon Griekspoor (NED)

26. Luciano Darderi (ITA)

27. Cameron Norrie (GBR)

28. Learner Tien (USA)

29. Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

30. Frances Tiafoe (USA)

31. Valentin Vacherot (MON)

32. Tomas Machac (CZE)

33. Brandon Nakashima (USA)

34. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

35. Corentin Moutet (FRA)

36. Jaume Munar (ESP)

37. Ugo Humbert (FRA)

38. Alex Michelsen (USA)

39. Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

40. Arthur Fils (FRA)

41. Gabriel Diallo (CAN)

42. Alexandre Muller (FRA)

43. Zizou Bergs (BEL)

44. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

45. Sebastian Baez (ARG)

46. Daniel Altmaier (GER)

47. Nuno Borges (POR)

48. Sebastian Korda (USA)

49. Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG)

50. Reilly Opelka (USA)

51. Fabian Marozsan (HUN)

52. Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

53. Jenson Brooksby (USA)

54. Alexei Popyrin (AUS)

55. Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

56. Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

56. Juncheng Shang (CHN) (Protected Ranking)

57. Damir Dzumhur (BIH)

58. Valentin Royer (FRA)

59. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA)

60. Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

60. Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) (Protected Ranking)

61. Francisco Comesana (ARG)

62. Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)

63. Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)

64. Kamil Majchrzak (POL)

65. Terence Atmane (FRA)

66. Marcos Giron (USA)

67. Arthur Cazaux (FRA)

68. Gael Monfils (FRA)

69. Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

70. Ethan Quinn (USA)

71. Jacob Fearnley (GBR)

72. Mariano Navone (ARG)

73. Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

74. Mattia Bellucci (ITA)

75. Marin Cilic (CRO)

76. Jesper de Jong (NED)

77. Botic van de Zandschulp (NED)

78. Adam Walton (AUS)

79. Filip Misolic (AUT)

80. Cristian Garin (CHI)

81. Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)

82. Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)

83. Hamad Medjedovic (SRB)

83. Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) (Protected Ranking)

84. Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

84. Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) (Protected Ranking)

85. Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ARG)

86. Raphael Collignon (BEL)

87. Luca Nardi (ITA)

88. Emilio Nava (USA)

89. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

90. Dalibor Svrcina (CZE)

91. Eliot Spizzirri (USA)

92. Quentin Halys (FRA)

93. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

94. Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN)

95. Pedro Martinez (ESP)

96. Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)

97. Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ)

98. Hugo Gaston (FRA)

99. Laslo Djere (SRB)

100. Tristan Schoolkate (AUS)

101. Thiago Agustin Tirante (ARG)