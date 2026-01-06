Australian Open organisers have announced a 16% increase in the prize money pool from 2025 with the 2026 tally hitting a new record of A$111.5 million (US$75m and £55m).

Last year, $96.5m were paid out to the players competing at the season-opening Grand Slam with 2025 champions Madison Keys and Jannik Sinner each going home with a cheque of $3,500,000 ($2,2m and $£1,8m).

“This 16 per cent increase demonstrates our commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level,” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley stated.

“From boosting qualifying prize money by 55 per cent since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we’re ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors.”

He added: “This investment strengthens tennis’s foundation, ensuring the sport’s long-term health and commercial growth. By supporting players at all levels, we’re building deeper talent pools and more compelling storylines for fans.”

There is a 19% increase in the prize money or the champions – the biggest increase for any round – as the 2026 winners will go home with A$4,15m (US$2,80m and £2,06m), which is well below the $5,000,000 the US Open handed out to Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz for their 2025 titles.

2025 Wimbledon champions Iga Swiatek and Sinner earned £3,000,000 (US$4,070,000 and A$6,039,000) while French Open champions Coco Gauff and Alcaraz received €2,550,000 (US$2,901,000, A$4,443,000 and £2,167,000).

2026 Australian Open News

The 2026 runners-up at Melbourne Park will earn $2,15m (US$1,45m and £1,07m), which is a 13% increase from the prize money Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev received in 2025.

There are increases for every round, including qualifying with those who lose in the first round of the qualies earning A$40.5K (US$27K and £20K), up 16% from last year.

This year’s tournament will once again feature the best names with defending champion Jannik Sinner, world No 1 Alcaraz, world No 3 Alexander Zverev and 10-time champion Novak Djokovic among the favourites to win the men’s title.

WTA No 1 Sabalenka, world No 2 and reigning Wimbledon winner Swiatek, world No 3 Amanda Anisimova, reigning French Open champion Gauff, and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina are the leading players in the women’s draw.

Full Breakdown Of 2026 Australian Open Prize Money

Qualifying Round 1: A$40.5K (US$27K and £20K)

Qualifying Round 2: A$57K (US$38K and £28K)

Qualifying Round 3: A$83.5K (US$56K and £41K)

First Round: A$150,000 (US$100,900 and £74,000)

Second Round: A$225,000 (US$151,000 and £112,000)

Third round: A$327,750 (US$220,000 and £163,000)

Fourth round: A$480,000 (US$323,000 and £238,000)

Quarter-finalists: A$750,000 (US$504,000 and £372,000)

Semi-finalists: $1,250,000 (US$841,000 and £621,000)

Runners-up: $2,150,000 (US$1,45,000 and £1,070,000)

Winners: $4,150,000 (US$2,800,000 and £2,060,000)