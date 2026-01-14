Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been confirmed as the top two seeds for the 2026 Australian Open while Lorenzo Musetti is in the top five on the back of his new rankings milestone.

World No 1 Alcaraz has had the top spot sewn up since last year with two-time defending champion Sinner headlining the bottom half of the draw – which is set for Thursday, January 15 at 14:30 Melbourne time (03:30 GMT) – at Melbourne Park.

It means they can only face each other in the final, but one of them will face Djokovic in the semi-final, should the seedings hold as the 10-time Australian Open champion is seeded fourth.

Sinner and Djokovic are the only two players in the main draw who have won the season-opening Grand Slam.

Last year’s runner-up Alexander Zverev is once again seeded third while Musetti is a new name in the top five as he cracked a new high in the ATP Rankings on Monday with Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime behind him.

World No 8 Ben Shelton leads the American charge as he is one spot ahead of Taylor Fritz while Alexander Bublik is in the top 10 for the first time in his career.

Tommy Paul (No 19), Learner Tien (No 25), Brandon Nakashima (No 27) and Frances Tiafoe (No 29) are the other players from the United States who are seeded.

There could still be a few changes with question marks over Casper Ruud (No 12) and Joao Fonseca’s (No 28) participation at the hard-court major as the former has revealed his fiancée is due to give birth to their first child “any day now” and he will head back to Norway should he get the call.

Fonseca, meanwhile, has not played any warm-up events before the Australian Open as he recently pulled out of the Brisbane International and Adelaide International due to injury.

Tomas Machac and Ugo Humbert are next in line should there be any withdrawals ahead of the first-round matches, which get underway on Sunday, January 18.

Jack Draper (11th) and Holger Rune (16th) are the only two seeded players who have pulled out of the tournament to date.

ATP Australian Open Seeds

1. Carlos Alcaraz

2. Jannik Sinner

3. Alexander Zverev

4. Novak Djokovic

5. Lorenzo Musetti

6. Alex de Minaur

7. Felix Auger-Aliassime

8. Ben Shelton

9. Taylor Fritz

10. Alexander Bublik

11. Daniil Medvedev

12. Casper Ruud

13. Andrey Rublev

14. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

15. Karen Khachanov

16. Jakub Mensik

17. Jiri Lehecka

18. Francisco Cerundolo

19. Tommy Paul

20. Flavio Cobolli

21. Denis Shapovalov

22. Luciano Darderi

23. Tallon Griekspoor

24. Arthur Rinderknech

25. Learner Tien

26. Cameron Norrie

27. Brandon Nakashima

28. Joao Fonseca

29. Frances Tiafoe

30. Valentin Vacherot

31. Stefanos Tsitsipas

32. Corentin Moutet

