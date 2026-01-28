Novak Djokovic cut a frustrated figure during his Australian Open quarter-final clash against Lorenzo Musetti and chair umpire James Keothavong came under fire for sticking to the letter of the law.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner started his match against the fifth-seeded Musetti on Rod Laver Arena as the slight favourite as he had won nine of their previous 10 encounters, including their last six clashes.

And Musetti must have thought “here we go again” after losing his opening service game, but he turned the tables quickly as he broke back immediately and claimed a second break to go 4-3 up.

With Musetti serving to make it 5-3, Djokovic was given a time violation as he went over to his bench to get a cap as the sun was blazing down on Melbourne Park, but he struggled to find it.

Time was called with Musetti waiting to send down a serve and Keothavong didn’t hesitate to dish out the punishment.

The 10-time Australian Open winner was clearly frustrated and during the next changeover – with the score 4-5 in the Italian’s favour – he had words with the official as he felt a “warning” would have been fair.

“I was looking for my cap. I was changing. You could’ve given me a heads up, as a gentleman and someone who’s been in sport for a couple decades…” he said.

“Mid first set, first time I go over and you give me a warning. You think that’s fair? I’m not saying it’s against the rules, because I went over. But you could’ve given me a heads up right? You could’ve told me ‘Hey Novak, hurry up.’ Right?”

Channel Nine broadcaster and tennis great John McEnroe had the following to say while on commentary: “He’s just called a time violation on Djokovic.

“He’s coming out and returning, come on. Does he know he’s won this 10 times? All they do is call the score and call the time warnings.”

Musetti went on to serve out the first set and also took the second set, leaving Djokovic with a mountain to climb to reach the semi-final of the season-opening Grand Slam.

Should he produce a stunning comeback, then Djokovic will face either Jannik Sinner or Ben Shelton in the final while Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev could await in the final.

The tennis great, of course, has not won a Grand Slam since 2023 when he lifted his record-extending 24th major with victory in the US Open final.