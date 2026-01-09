The opening Grand Slam event of the 2026 tennis season is now just over one week away — and every singles wildcard for the Australian Open has now been confirmed.

Nick Kyrgios’ announcement that he would not be taking a main draw wildcard left all eyes on who would be handed the final three spots available for the men’s singles event, and those places have now been filled.

With eye-catching names handed wildcards in both the men’s and women’s singles draws, we look at who has been handed a spot in the tournament.

Who are the women’s singles wildcards?

The eight women’s singles wildcards for the 2026 Australian Open are:

Venus Williams: A seven-time Grand Slam singles champion and two-time Australian Open runner-up, tennis icon Williams is set for a record-extending 22nd main draw appearance at the opening Grand Slam event of the year.

Zarina Diyas: Currently ranked 281st in the world, former world No 31 Diyas sealed her wildcard by triumphing in the Asia-Pacific Playoff in the closing stages of 2025.

Talia Gibson: After winning her first Australian Open main-draw match as a wildcard in 2025, 21-year-old Gibson receives a wildcard into her home Grand Slam for the second consecutive year.

Priscilla Hon: After cracking the top 100 for the first time during a career-best 2025 season, 27-year-old Hon — currently ranked 121st in the world — is one of four Australian women to receive a wildcard into their home major.

Emerson Jones: Long-recognised as one of the brightest talents in junior tennis, 17-year-old home favourite Jones received a wildcard for the second straight year, thanks to her efforts on the Australian Pro Tour.

Elizabeth Mandlik: The daughter of two-time Australian Open champion Hana Mandlikova, Mandlik sealed the designated American wildcard spot after claiming victory in the US Wildcard Challenge.

Taylah Preston: The final of the four Australian women entering the main draw as a wildcard, Preston will be returning to the event after entering as a wildcard for the first time in 2024.

Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah: After breaking through with a shock run to the SP Open title last September, Rakotomanga Rajaonah received the designated French wildcard for the main draw.

Who are the men’s singles wildcards?

The eight men’s singles wildcards for the 2026 Australian Open are:

Stan Wawrinka: Champion at this tournament back in 2014, three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka receives a wildcard as he embarks on his final ever season as a professional tennis player.

Bu Yunchaokete: After a difficult 2025 season, Chinese ace Yunchaokete sealed his wildcard after victory in the Asia-Pacific Playoff towards the end of the year.

James Duckworth: One of the most experienced players on tour, 33-year-old Duckworth received a wildcard into his home Grand Slam after his success on the Australian Pro Tour.

Rinky Hijikata: An Australian Open champion in doubles and a former top-100-ranked singles player, world No 11 Hijikata is one of four home players awarded a wildcard into his home Grand Slam event.

Kyrian Jacquet: Currently at a career-high ranking of 136th in the world, 24-year-old Jacquet will make his Australian Open main draw debut after being awarded the French wildcard for the tournament.

Patrick Kypson: Ranked just one place below his career-high ranking, world No 118 Kypson will make his second Australian Open appearance after prevailing in the US Wildcard Playoff.

Jordan Thompson: An injury-disrupted second half of 2025 saw world No 113 Thompson fall just outside of the main draw entry list, though the former top-30 star has received a wildcard into his home Grand Slam.

Christopher O’Connell: The final of the four Australian men on this list, world No 114 O’Connell will make his eighth appearance in the main draw of his home Grand Slam event.

