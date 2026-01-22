Corentin Moutet is one of the most mercurial players on the ATP Tour and even though his trickery has landed him in difficult spots in the past, he has no intention of changing his style of play when he takes on Carlos Alcaraz.

The Frenchman has had a colourful career as he is known for tweeners and other trick shots, but he has also found himself in trouble with tennis authorities.

In January 2022, he was disqualified from the Adelaide International 1 event after swearing at the chair umpire and nine months he was fined by the ATP after an on-court scuffle with Adrian Andreev at an ATP Challenger Tour event in Orléans, France.

Not long after that scuffle, he was expelled by the French Tennis Federation for repeated poor behaviour.

And his attempts to play drop shots, impossible volleys and tweeners have also not always gone according to plan as was the case during last year’s Davis Cup match against Belgium.

The match against Raphael Collignon at a crucial stage, he attempted to play a shot through his legs instead of a comfortable volley and it went horribly wrong as the ball landed in his own court and he conceded that people would call him “a clown” after the incident.

So will he change his style when he faces the world’s best player in the third round of the Australian Open?

“What’s clear to me is that I’ll need to play at a high level to have a chance. I won’t change anything in my playing style just because I’m up against him,” the world No 37 stated.

“If anything has brought me to where I am, it’s my personality as a player, my identity. I’ll step onto the court determined to play the way I believe I should always play, and with a strong desire to face him.

“I’m curious to see what I can achieve against Carlos, I’m excited about this match.”

There is no doubt that Alcaraz is the overwhelming favourite and Moutet believes the six-time Grand Slam will feel that “he has no right to lose” against a player much lower down the rankings.

“Facing the world’s best players motivates me a lot. I know that in his mind, he has no right to lose, and that will be difficult for him to handle, so I’m eager to see what happens,” he said.

“Obviously, he is one of the best players in the world. I am convinced that if I showcase my best level, this match will teach me a lot about myself as a tennis player.

“I play to live experiences like facing Carlos on a significant stage because the emotions that arise in that context are irreplaceable.”

Alcaraz, meanwhile, is looking forward to a “fun” challenge, but knows that he needs to be focused.

“What’s certain is that it’s going to be a fun match. He’s a very unpredictable player,” he said.

“It’s true that, although he has a wide repertoire, he follows a pattern. He hits drop shots, slices, attacks, lobs, and comes to the net. I’m going to be focused so that doesn’t disrupt our game.”