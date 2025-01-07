Coco Gauff rates her level ahead of the Australian Open

Coco Gauff has made a perfect start to the 2025 season with her heroics leading to glory at the United Cup, but she believes there are still areas that she can improve ahead of the Australian Open.

The 20-year-old steered the United States to their second United Cup in two years as they defeated Poland 2-0 in the grand finale and Gauff produced an unblemished record during the tournament.

She won all five of her singles matches and was also victorious in mixed doubles matches alongside Taylor Fritz for a 7-0 win-loss record.

Add in the fact that she didn’t drop a set and also claimed a win over world No 2 Iga Swiatek in a high-quality match in the final, you can forgive Gauff if she gave herself a perfect 10 after being asked to rate her level ahead of the season-opening Grand Slam.

Instead she replied: “I’d say for me kind of the opposite, like 7 or 8. I definitely think I could have served better. I felt like, [in the final] I served decently well, but I do think I could serve better.

“Off the ground I felt really good, like a 9 or 10. In my last matches, not that great. I think I can get a little bit more aggressive. [In the final] I was definitely aggressive on both wings.

“I did return well. Yeah, in the previous matches I would say I could be more aggressive, but [on Sunday] I did that, so I’m coming out and being aggressive. I had to run. Obviously when you play Iga, you have to run, but obviously I’m not only going to be doing that [in the final]. Yeah, I think I can just play a little more aggressive.”

The 2023 US Open winner will be seeded third for the first major of the year at Melbourne Park and needless to say that her confidence his high.

Gauff enjoyed her best run at the Australian Open last year as she reached the semi-final before going down in two sets against eventual winner Aryna Sabalenka.

“I mean, honestly before every Grand Slam, I have the belief that I can win, and especially after US Open, I proved that I could do it. I definitely have belief that I can win,” she said.

“Obviously this start of the season gives me a lot of confidence. I feel like when I’m playing confident tennis I’m playing great tennis. I definitely feel confident going into AO.”