Elina Svitolina and Jessica Pegula both played starring roles in the 2026 Australian Open women’s singles draw, though both WTA Tour aces saw their campaigns come to an end in Thursday’s semi-final showdowns.

Svitolina had sensationally knocked out two higher-ranked players to reach her fourth major semi-final, beating both eighth seed Mirra Andreeva and third seed Coco Gauff, though she was unable to challenge world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a 6-2, 6-3 loss to the top seed.

Sixth seed Pegula also embarked on an impressive run, which saw her beat defending champion Madison Keys and fourth seed Amanda Anisimova, but fell 6-3, 7-6(7) to fifth seed Elena Rybakina on Thursday.

Here, we look at what prize money and ranking points both Svitolina and Pegula take home from their impressive Melbourne campaigns.

What ranking points did Svitolina & Pegula win?

Both Svitolina and Pegula improved on their 2025 Australian Open results at this year’s event, meaning both women will gain further ranking points from their campaign.

Svitolina had 430 quarter-finalist points to defend from last year, though will now leave this year’s tournament with 780 ranking points — an increase of 350 points for her official WTA Rankings tally.

The Ukrainian’s run means that she will rise two ranking positions and will be ranked 10th in the world next week, returning to the top 10 for the first time since 2021 — and for the first time since her return to action from maternity leave in 2023.

Meanwhile, Pegula only had 130 points to defend at the event after a round-three exit in 2025, meaning the 780 points earned for her run to a first-ever Australian Open semi-final will increase her overall tally by 650 points.

The American will move to 6,103 points in the WTA Rankings, though the 31-year-old will remain as the world No 6.

Incredibly, the top six women in the world will all hold over 6,000 points when the official WTA Rankings are released next Monday.

What prize money did Svitolina & Pegula win?

Record prize money is on offer at the Australian Open this year, with the men’s and women’s singles champions set to take home a staggering A$4,150,000.

For reaching the semi-final, both Svitolina and Pegula will take home A$1,250,000, the approximate equivalent of US$880,656 or £638,218.

Had they reached the final, they would have guaranteed themselves a minimum payout of A$2,150,000 from the tournament — the amount the beaten finalist will take home from Melbourne after Saturday’s final.

Svitolina and Pegula respectively rank 13th and 24th in the WTA Tour’s all-time prize money standings.

