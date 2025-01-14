This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Emma Raducanu is up and running in the 2025 tennis season as she claimed her first win of the campaign, defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova in two tie-breakers in the opening round of the Australian Open.

Former US Open winner Raducanu was handed a difficult draw at the season-opening Grand Slam as the 26th seeded Alexandrova is 30 places ahead of her in the WTA Rankings.

Playing in her first competitive match of the year following her withdrawal from the ASB Classic, the British No 2 produced flawless tennis when she had to in both tie-breakers as she came up with the big shots when needed to claim 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-2) victory and set up a second-round clash against Amanda Anisimova.

She was initially two points away from winning the match when serving at 5-4 (30-0) in the second set, but Alexandrova reeled off four consecutive points to stay in the hunt only to lose the tie-breaker.

Serving was an issue for both players as they split eight breaks in the first set and four in the second set.

Having struggled with injury in recent months, it was a morale-boosting win for the 22-year-old.

Tennis Channel pundit and former coach Mark Petchey admitted the freshness could help Raducanu during the tournament.

“There’s the old cliché with Raducanu that it’s one match at a time,” he told Casino.org.

He added: “She’s one of the best returners in the game on her day, and arrives with a point to prove.

“She hasn’t had the matches that people want building up to this, but she certainly arrives here fresh.”

Raducanu could meet world No 2 Iga Swiatek in the third round, but before she can think of that she will need to get past Anisimova, who defeated Maria Lourdes Carle in straight sets, in the second round.

She will also have to brush up on her serve after sending down 15 double faults against Alexandrova.

Petchey continued: “Obviously, Iga Swiatek could be waiting in round three, but she can’t let herself get further ahead than that. In a way, it makes her job easier because she knows she needs to turn up and put in a performance straight away.”

Raducanu and Anisimova have become good friends with the pair often sharing photos and videos on Instagram about life on the WTA Tour.

The win over Alexandrova saw No 61 Raducanu – who peaked at No 10 following her 2021 US Open title runer – move up at least four places in the rankings with an opportunity waving to climb further after the second round.

The Brit was at No 296 this time last year after missing the second half of the 2023 campaign as she underwent surgery on both her wrists and one ankle.

Fans who want to watch the matches from the UK can do so via Eurosport, which is available to UK viewers on TNT Sports. You can buy a TNT Sport pass and watch every match of the tournament for a one-off payment of £30.99.