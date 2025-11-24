Novak Djokovic is the “only one” who can end the Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Grand Slam dominance, according to former doubles world No 1 Rennae Stubbs.

Alcaraz and Sinner have shared the eight majors on offer the past two years with each winning four titles and you have to go back to the 2023 US Open for the last time a different player tasted success at the Slams.

And that player, of course, was Djokovic as he won his record-extending 24th title at Flushing Meadows, but even he has been a distant third to the top two this year as he failed to reach a final at the biggest four events on the tennis calendar.

The former world No 1 fell at the semi-final stage at the four Grand Slams, losing twice to Sinner, once to Alcaraz and once to Alexander Zverev, but he did get one big win, and that was at the Australian Open when he defeated Alcaraz in the quarter-final.

But it was one-way traffic after that and Alcaraz and Sinner will head to next year’s season-opening Grand Slam at Melbouren Park as the clear favourites.

Novak Djokovic News

Novak Djokovic’s wealth soars as his total prize money for 2025 is finalised

Novak Djokovic’s retirement stance defended by Boris Becker amid ongoing rumours

When it was put to Stubbs on The Rennae Stubbs podcast that it is “hard to imagine anybody, but them barring any sort of serious injury or a series of upsets” that can win a big tournament, the four-time women’s Grand Slam doubles champion replied: “I have one at the Australian Open and I said it over and over. I do think that Novak is setting his sights.

“I don’t think he cared about the ATP Finals, clearly, he didn’t play it. I think he’s going to put all this time and effort into busting his a** one last time to win down in Australia.

“I think he’s the only one who can rock the cherry cart for Jannik and Carlos. Carlos has never made the finals there. Novak crushed him down there last year; one set was really good, but Novak was overall better.

“So I think Novak goes in there going, I know I can potentially get to a semi-final there, and I know I have maybe one more last grasp.”

But Stubbs does add that it is hard to look past Sinner to win the title as the Italian will be gunning for three consecutive Australian Open crowns next year.

“I don’t think he’d beat someone like Jannik on that court, I think Jannik is just too good on that court anymore. But it might be the one place that Novak can you know [win],” she said.

The Australian added: “There are also injuries, I mean, an injury can happen to a player, and you know, there’s been a couple of players that have slipped through and won a Grand Slam because the top players got injured.”