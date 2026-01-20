Gael Monfils has paid an emotional tribute to Australia and the Australian Open on social media after his final-ever match Down Under.

Former world No 6 Monfils announced last year that he would be retiring from tennis in 2026, with the Frenchman set to make his last appearances at all four Grand Slam tournaments across the season.

Currently ranked 110th in the world, the 39-year-old was unable to claim one last match win at the Australian Open, with Monfils beaten 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-4, 7-5 by Australian qualifier Dane Sweeny on Tuesday.

A popular figure wherever he plays, the tournament paid tribute with a small ceremony dedicated to Monfils after the match inside the Kia Arena.

It was the Frenchman’s 20th and final main draw appearance at the ‘Happy Slam’, with Monfils reaching the quarter-final of the event in 2016 and 2022.

Monfils had first travelled to the Australian Open to compete in the boys’ singles event in 2003, and lifted the junior title at the tournament as a 17-year-old in 2004.

After his match against Sweeny, the 13-time ATP Tour titlest posted a warm message on his Instagram account, thanking the tournament and the country for supporting him for well over two decades.

He wrote: “Australia…

“The first time I came here was in 2003. A kid, a phone, and above all… a completely blown roaming plan. I went way beyond limits that didn’t even exist. Result: a ridiculous phone bill… and a father angrier than I had ever seen him.

“Looking back, it really makes me laugh. At the time… not so much. But that’s also how the first memories are made.

“Since then, I’ve discovered an incredible country and legendary stadiums. I’ve been extremely lucky to play here for so many years at the Australian Open. Unreal atmospheres, special moments, emotions that I will carry with me forever.

“Today, once again, I gave everything I had. It wasn’t enough this time, but congrats to Dane Sweeney for his first win here. Well played.

“Since this was my last time here, this is what I will remember:

– an exceptional atmosphere

– so much love

– and immense gratitude

“Thank you to the fans for the kindness and support. Thank you to @tennisaustralia for the warmth and care throughout all these years.

“The season is only just beginning. A few days of rest, some treatments, checking on the little aches… and then it’s back to work. The desire is still there. And the future can still be bright.

“Thank you all for the support. We keep going. Always.”

Despite his campaign being over, Monfils will not be leaving Australia just yet

The 39-year-old’s wife, Elina Svitolina, is in action in the women’s singles draw and will continue her campaign when she returns to action on Wednesday.

After lifting her 19th career title at the Auckland Open earlier this month, Svitolina started her Australian Open campaign with a confident win over Cristina Bucsa on Sunday, and will next face Polish qualifier Linda Klimovicova.

Monfils’ next tournament is yet to be confirmed, but he will likely play a curtailed schedule and prioritise the biggest events during what is his final season.

The Frenchman has not yet confirmed his official retirement tournament, but undoubtedly his main priority for 2026 will be a final appearance at Roland Garros, his home Grand Slam event.

