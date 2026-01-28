Iga Swiatek’s wait for a Career Grand Slam continues after her Australian Open campaign came to a thumping halt at the hands of Elena Rybakina in the quarter-final.

Ahead of their 12th career meeting in top-level tennis, Swiatek was warned that “Rybakina will be a huge step up, a huge challenge for her” and it was a challenge she could not master.

To be fair to the Pole, the first set was pretty even as they shared breaks in the opening two games of the match and it went according to serve until game 12 when Rybakina got the decisive break.

It all unravelled for Swiatek in the second set while the 2022 Wimbledon champion stepped up, breaking twice for a 7-5, 6-1 victory to draw level in their head-to-head rivalry as they are now tied 6-6.

Following her title run at the WTA Finals last November where she beat both Swiatek and world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, many had tipped Rybakina to be a dominant player in 2026 and she certainly delivered at Melbourne Park.

“I’m really pleased with the win,” Rybakina said. “We know each other pretty well, and I was just trying to stay aggressive.

“In the first set, the first serve wasn’t working for both of us, so we were trying to step in on the second serve and put pressure on each other. In the second set, I just started to play more free, serve better, and I’m really happy with the win.”

Reigning Wimbledon Swiatek, meanwhile, has to wait at least one more year to complete the Career Grand Slam while there is a chance that she could lose her No 2 ranking after the Australian Open.

WTA Ranking Points

Having reached the semi-finals in 2025, Swiatek had 780 points to defend at Melbourne Park and her run to the quarter-final earned her only 430 points, meaning she will drop 350 ranking points.

The 24-year-old started the season-opening Grand Slam on 8,328 points in the WTA Rankings, well adrift of No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and well clear of No 3 Coco Gauff.

She will leave Australia with 7,978 and although Gauff can no longer overtake her following her exit from the tournament as well.

However, is still a chance Swiatek could lose second spot to Amanda Anisimova, but the American has to win the title to usurp the Pole.

Swiatek will next be in action at the WTA 1000 Qatar Open from February 9 and she has 390 points to defend at the tournament after reaching the semi-finals 12 months ago.

Prize Money Earned

Swiatek had earned $44,127,390 in career prize money before the Australian Open started, which puts her third on the all-time list behind Serena Williams and Sabalenka.

The six-time Grand Slam winner, who had collected $486,500 for helping Poland to win the United Cup a fortnight ago, earned another $504,825 for her run to the quarter-final at the hard-court major.

