Jannik Sinner says that this loss against Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Australian Open ‘hurts a lot’ and that he ‘wasn’t surprised’ at the result.

Heading into the encounter, the Italian had won his last five matches against the Serb, including collecting 10 consecutive sets.

However, it was Djokovic who battled back to be victorious 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a four-hour Melbourne night session.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion ended Sinner’s hopes of winning the title for a third year in a row and broke the world No 2’s 20-match winning streak.

“[It hurts] a lot,” admitted the world No 2 during his post-match press conference.

“It was a very important Slam for me, knowing also the background, it can happen.

“It was a good match from both of us. I had many chances, couldn’t use them, and that’s the outcome. It hurts for sure.”

One of the stats which Sinner may most regret is his inability to utilise his break points, with Djokovic saving 16 out of the 18 that he faced.

“I had my chances in the fifth set. Many break points, I couldn’t use them,” he added.

“He came up with some great shots.

“I decided a couple of different things. Today they didn’t work, but that’s how tennis is.

“I felt like also the first set was a great level from both of us. It was a bit [like] a roller coaster, and it happened like it happened today.”

“Most of the time, he served very well, I was in the rallies a couple of times, I missed the shots, and it can happen.”

For Djokovic, Sunday will mark his first Grand Slam final since Wimbledon in 2024 and a prime opportunity to claim a 25th Grand Slam title.

If he were successful in doing so, he would become the first player – male of female – to win 25 Grand Slams.

Additionally, he would overtake Ken Rosewall as the oldest player to win a singles Grand Slam.

Given the recent head-to-head and taking into account the Serb’s age, many had written off Djokovic’s chances of claiming a last-four victory.

However, Sinner – on the other hand – was ‘not surprised’ and will take the loss as a ‘lesson.’

“He’s won 24 Grand Slams,” the world No 2 remarked during his post-match press conference.

“We know each other very well, how we play. I’m not surprised because I feel like he’s been the greatest player for many, many years.

“Of course, he’s playing less tournaments because of his age and everything, but we also know how important Grand Slams are for me, for him, for Carlos [Alcaraz], and everyone.

“There is this small, extra motivation, and he played great tennis.

“Hopefully, I can take it as a lesson to see what I can improve on.”

Djokovic will now take on world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the final, with the Spaniard looking to become the youngest male singles player to win all four Grand Slams.

Alcaraz prevailed in a five-set thriller against third seed Alexander Zverev, who had held the chance to serve out the match in the decider.

Sinner and the Spaniard contested the last three Grand Slam finals and had collected the trophy at all of the last eight such events.

