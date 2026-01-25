Boris Becker has raised a couple of questions about Jannik Sinner after the heat rule earned the defending champion a “lifeline” at the Australian Open.

Day seven of the season-opening Grand Slam was played in searing conditions with temperatures rising to 38 degrees Celsius at Melbourne Park, causing several players to wilt, some more than others and Sinner was certainly one of those who struggled.

The second seed took on world No 85 Eliot Spizzirri and found himself up against it as they shared the first two sets before the American broke early in the third set for 3-1 lead

At that point, Sinner looked like he was on his way out of the tournament as he suffered from cramps and was barely able to move.

But the world No 2 then got a lucky break as play was suspended due to heat and the 10-minute break while they closed the roof helped him to recover as he received treatment.

TNT Sport’s Tim Henman stated Sinner received a “get out of jail free card today” before adding “he couldn’t have been in more trouble, he was absolutely cooked out there. But he’s got a lifeline”.

The Italian bounced back after the break and went on to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and set up a fourth-round clash against compatriot Luciano Darderi.

Eurosport’s Becker went a bit deeper than Henman as he raised questions about the four-time Grand Slam winner’s preparation, saying: “You have to drink a lot and make sure you stay in the shade. But it’s also a question of physical fitness.

“How fit did you stay during the winter break? There are several factors at play here. You have to prepare yourself, change your strategy, make the rallies shorter and force your opponent to run more.”

Sinner, of course, didn’t play any warm-up tournaments in Australia before the season-opening Grand Slam as he only played a one-off exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz in Seoul, South Korea.

But then again, he also didn’t play ATP events before winning the Australian Open in 2024 and 2025.

Becker added: “The match reminds me of the one a year ago against [Holger] Rune in the fourth round, when it was exactly the same.

“With Jannik, I’m not sure if it’s a physical or mental problem , because at the beginning of the third set he was still playing well, but of course, it was incredibly hot.”

