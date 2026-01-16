Joao Fonseca says that Roger Federer’s recent praise gives him ‘motivation to keep going’ amid injury struggles heading into the Australian Open.

The Brazilian produced a stellar 2025, winning his maiden ATP Tour title and breaking into the world’s top 25.

However, chronic back pain has forced him to rethink his preparation for the season’s first Grand Slam, withdrawing from events in both Adelaide and Brisbane.

Fonseca, as is in keeping with his personality, opted to take the few positives out of the situation and assured that he will be able to participate in Melbourne.

“It’s bad not to have been able to play tournaments before the Australian Open, but I try to see the positive side: I realised it was good to understand my body better, especially now, at the beginning of my career,” the teenager said in conversation with CLAY and L’Équipe.

“Sometimes, when you’re injured, there’s no point in taking risks and possibly making things worse. You have to learn when to play and when not to.

“These first weeks of the season were special because I stopped and reflected on that.

“I’m getting stronger.”

The Australian Open was the site of a hugely impressive victory by Fonseca in 2025, dismantling ninth seed Andrey Rublev in his first main draw Grand Slam match.

12 months on, the teenager will open against American Eliot Spizzirri.

Should he progress further into the stacked draw, he is projected to meet world No 2 Jannik Sinner in the third round.

Latest Tennis News

Roger Federer gives answer on whether he would coach Carlos Alcaraz after shock split – ‘Never say never’

Jannik Sinner confident new off-season weapon will ‘make the difference’ against Carlos Alcaraz and others

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

After both of his withdrawals, Fonseca made clear that his back issue is not novel to him and that it will, likely, always flare up on occasion.

“There are days when I feel more pain than others. I already suffered a stress fracture five years ago, but I’m aware this is something that will always be part of my day-to-day life, so I have to learn to live with it,” he later explained.

Whilst many envision the Brazilian to be a potential contender for the Grand Slams in the near future, the man himself is following a more grounded mentality.

“To play my tennis, do what I practise every day and try to achieve good results by winning solid matches,” Fonseca said.

Despite the humbleness, his idol – Roger Federer – has fully backed his chances and believes that the teenager possesses a ‘special aura’ due to his power.

“I feel that anyone in the draw should come here and say: I want to win the Australian Open. I hope Joao has that mindset, to be honest,” Federer stated during a special Melbourne press conference.

“I hope his mindset isn’t to be the third guy behind Carlos and Jannik, but to become the best.

“What makes him unique is his power. He has a special aura and seems like a very nice kid. I enjoy watching him play.

“In a way, he reminds me of myself: he needs time to improve his game and learn when to change rhythm. Once he figures that out, the sky is the limit.”

Fonseca, as expected, was overjoyed that the Swiss legend had recognised the quality of both his personality and his on-court abilities.

“It’s always great when your idol says good things about you,” he stated.

“Even the fact that he knows who I am is unreal. It keeps me motivated to keep going.

“I’ve already met him and spent time with him, but still, when I’m in the locker room and he walks past, I get nervous. My hands shake because… it’s Roger!”

READ NEXT: Spanish great believes Juan Carlos Ferrero could be a ‘good match’ to coach Jannik Sinner