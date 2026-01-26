Lorenzo Musetti admits life has been difficult for his team the past week after two members of his coaching staff had to fly back to Italy due to personal reasons.

The fifth seed reached the quarter-final of the Australian Open with an emphatic 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 victory over Taylor Fritz, but he had to do it without his long-term coach Simone Tartarini and fitness trainer Damiano Fiorucci in his player’s box.

Tartarini rushed back to Italy last week following the death of his mother while Fiorucci also returned home for health reasons with Jose Perlas taking on additional coaching duties in Melbourne.

Musetti, though, managed to maintain his focus to secure a place in the last eight of the hard-court Grand Slam for the first time in his career and during the post-match on-court interview, he explained: “I guess it’s pretty early in the morning in Italy. It’s not easy to wake up every day, we have been a bit unlucky off court.

“For personal reasons, they needed to go back. But they are here in the heart, it’s tough for me to speak. When real life knocks on the door it’s really surprising and you always understand life better.

“I feel more mature on the court. I’m playing better also for that and for them. I want to continue. I want to keep pushing myself more and more. I have a huge challenge ahead. I feel ready to do it.”

A big challenge awaits in the quarter-final as the world No 5 will face 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, who advanced without having to play after Jakub Mensik withdrew due to injury.

The tennis great has dominated his head-to-head meetings with Musetti so far as he leads the rivalry 9-1 with his most recent win coming in the Hellenic Championship final last November.

The Italian’s only win was back in 2023 on clay in the round of 16 at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Despite his poor record against the former world No 1, Musetti believes he had some opportunities against Djokovic in the past.

“I have played Novak many times, and it’s always a lesson. It’s an honour to play against him; every time he’s left something in me, and that helped me win, even if only once, against him, albeit in very different conditions,” he said.

“Novak didn’t have to play today; he won’t be tired, but I’ll be ready to push him to the limit.”

