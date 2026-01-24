Novak Djokovic had called Stan Wawrinka an ‘inspiration’ after the Swiss bowed out of his final Australian Open appearance.

The Swiss announced that 2026 would be his final season as a professional tennis player at the beginning of January, after 24 years on the tour.

Wawrinka got his farewell season underway at the United Cup, losing all three of his singles matches, but putting on a valiant effort against former world No 6 Hubert Hurkacz in the final.

At the Australian Open, the three-time Grand Slam champion reached the third round after overcoming qualifier Arthur Gea in a five-set thriller in the round of 64.

However, ninth seed Taylor Fritz proved to be a step too far for the 40-year-old legend, with the American prevailing 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to end Wawrinka’s Melbourne story.

World No 4 Djokovic was asked to say a few words about the Swiss during his post-match press conference after beating Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4)

“I’m proud to call him a friend and a rival and someone that definitely has inspired me,” the Serb said.

“I mean, no doubt with his longevity, with commitment to the game. He’s so passionate about it.

“Seeing him battle for over four hours in the second round, the way he turned it around, it’s a testament to his career and what he brought to the court.

“His legacy will definitely live with many different younger generations that look up to him.

“He’s a great champion on and off the court. A very likeable guy. He did everything the right way and deserved every applause he had this tournament.

“It’s been a great farewell Australian Open for him with the crowd support.

“When he’s gone, tennis is going to lose a great player and a great person.”

Wawrinka and Djokovic faced off on 27 occasions, with the former winning six of those clashes.

However, all of his final four victories against the former world No 1 came at Grand Slam events, including showpiece matches at the French Open in 2015 and the US Open in 2016.

Additional career highlights include a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in men’s doubles, alongside Roger Federer, and a Masters 1000 title at the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2014.

Djokovic, for his part, has reached the fourth round of the Australian Open without dropping a single set.

Given his age, quicker matches are, likely, necessary, if he wishes to avoid physical issues and contend with his competitors at the back end of Grand Slams.

Djokovic will next play Czech Jakub Mensik, who beat him in the final of the 2025 Miami Open.

“I try not thinking about managing the energy on the court in terms of being economic or saving something for later rounds, because it’s just I don’t feel that’s the right mindset,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion said.

“I think it’s important to get the most out of yourself on the given day to win against the opponent on that day.

“I try to do it as efficiently as possible, and I’ve won nine out of nine sets so far, so I couldn’t ask for more.”

