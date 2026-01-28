Novak Djokovic has admitted that his ‘biggest concern’, physically, is a blister which hindered him during his victory over Lorenzo Musetti, adding he has no ‘other major issues.’

The Serb moved into his 13th Australian Open semi-final after Musetti retired whilst up 6-4, 6-3, 1-3 in their quarter-final match due to a leg injury.

The Italian looked in control and on his way to a maiden last four appearance down under when he was struck down by a reoccurring injury, playing for another few games before waving the white flag.

Djokovic, for his part, had also looked physically off throughout the match, seemingly not wanting to stretch with the same athleticism as he is famous for.

The world No 4 received a medical timeout in the second set for a large blister on the bottom of his foot, with the physio applying large amounts of tape to the issue.

Throughout the treatment, he was seen strongly wincing as the iodine solution was applied to the wound.

“I had a blister that needed to be looked at and retaped,” Djokovic revealed during his post-match press conference.

“That’s what I did last match and now. That’s the biggest of my concerns, to be honest. I don’t have any other major issues.

“I mean, you always have some minor issues with your body, at least for me every single day. But major issues, no.

“Thankfully, that’s still not posing a challenge for me and obstacle in order for me to be able to play and move around the way I want to.”

Despite Djokovic’s assessment, he was also observed stretching his back throughout the second set and the beginning of the third, including during Musetti’s medical time out just prior to the premature conclusion of the match.

The 10-time Australian Open champion is seeking a 25th Grand Slam singles title, which would him above any player in history – man or woman.

He currently shares the record with Margaret Court, who also won 19 women’s doubles and 21 mixed doubles such trophies).

However, Djokovic will next take on two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner, who is on a 20-match winning streak after a sensational end to the 2025 season.

The Italian has also had his fair share of physical issues during the tournament after suffering from full-body cramps during his third-match against American Eliot Spizzirri.

Sinner has won all of their five most recent clashes, collecting 10 consecutive sets against the former world No 1.

Heading into the semi-final, Djokovic hasn’t won a set since the third round after his fourth-round opponent, Jakub Mensik, withdrew prior to their clash.

Despite the relatively stress-free route to the last four, the Serb isn’t sure whether the extra rest will be a source of benefit or hidnerance.

“To be quite frank, I have no idea at this stage of my career what serves me and what doesn’t,” he said.

“I had a walkover in the fourth round and should have been beaten today, and I was two sets to love down and got the win.

“So I am going to double my prayers tonight and gratitude to the God for giving me this opportunity once again, so I am going to do my best in a couple of days to use it.”

