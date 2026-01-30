Novak Djokovic defied age and the odds to beat Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals of the Australian Open and reach an 11th final in Melbourne.

The Serb, who hadn’t won a set since the third round, started the match in slow fashion, frequently mistiming forehands and going down an early break after just a handful of minutes.

Nevertheless, after the first three games, Djokovic looked like a different playa and it was clear that the contest would be a closer affair than their most recent meetings.

The world No 3 stormed back to win a four-hour 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory against the two-time defending champion.

He will next play six-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz, who also prevailed in a five-set thriller against Alexander Zverev.

“I’m lost for words right now, to be honest,” he said during his on-court interview with Jim Courier.

“It feels surreal, playing over four hours, almost two AM, reminiscent of 2012 when I played Rafa (Nadal) in the finals – that was almost six hours, but the intensity and quality of tennis was extremely high and that was the only chance I had against him.

“He had won the last five matches against me, he had my number, so I had to change my mobile number for tonight.

“Jokes aside, I told him at the net, ‘thanks for allowing me to have just one of these past couple of years’

“Respect for him, incredible player, he pushes you to the limit, which is what he did against me, so he deserves a great round of applause for his performance.

“Tonight has been one of the – if not the best – support for me in Australia.”

Australian Open News

Carlos Alcaraz fires back at Alexander Zverev’s ‘bulls***’ criticism after being accused of being ‘protected’

Alexander Zverev asked about Carlos Alcaraz’s ‘cramping’ medical time out after Australian Open epic

Indeed, it was the Italian who had prevailed in all of their five most recent meetings, winning 10 consecutive sets heading into the match.

Sinner was also on a 20-match winning streak, after ending 2025 with three titles in-a-row, including the Paris Masters and the Nitto ATP Finals.

In the final, Djokovic will be seeking a historic 25th Grand Slam, which would put him above Margaret Court as the only singles player – male or female – to have done so.

He last reached a Grand Slam final at the 2024 edition of Wimbledon, losing in straight sets to Alcaraz.

“Honestly, it feels like winning tonight, but I know I have to come back in less than a couple of days and fight against the No 1 in the world,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion remarked.

“I just hope I have enough gas to stay toe-to-toe with him, that’s my desire, and let god decide the winner.”

With the semi-final results, Djokovic is also confirmed to rise back up to the world No 3 spot – gaining 500 points and leapfrogging Zverev.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.