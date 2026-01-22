John McEnroe does not believe Novak Djokovic will add to his collection of Grand Slam titles as he approaches his 39th birthday later this year, but he has received much more encouraging words from his former coach, Boris Becker.

Tennis legend McEnroe echoed the views of many observers when he suggested Djokovic’s hopes of beating Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in back-to-back matches at the back end of a Grand Slam event are slim in this phase of his career.

“He looked amazing for 38, I’ll tell you that,” said McEnroe in an interview with TNT Sports. “Winning early is the most important factor.

“We say that now, but remember the US Open, he did exactly that, and then he had two days off before he played the semis, and he looked spent. So, I don’t know if it matters that much.

“If you’re one of the top guys, you don’t want to play a couple of best-of-five-set matches in the first week, and your energy’s gone the second week.”

When asked if he can he win another major, McEnroe added: “In his heart of hearts and in my opinion, no. I don’t think he can beat both of those guys when he has already had to go through five matches — that’s the problem. That’s the reality he has talked about.

Former Wimbledon champion Becker was much more upbeat about Djokovic’s hopes, as he suggested the straight set wins in his opening two matches in Melbourne is the path he needs to follow if he is to remain fresh for bigger challenges in the second week.

“Everything is going perfectly for him,” said Becker. “His problem at previous Grand Slams was always that he was already physically exhausted before the semi-finals.

“That doesn’t seem to be the case at the moment. He is obviously very relaxed after his victory in the second round.

“We don’t need to say anything more about his serve – it was absolutely world class today. You didn’t know what to expect.

“Novak hasn’t played a tournament in 10 weeks, but after tonight we know that Novak Djokovic is in brilliant shape.

“I was very pleasantly surprised with his level last year, particularly in the Grand Slams. He’s beaten everybody else except Sinner or Alcaraz, and there’s no shame in that because those two have dominated tennis for the better part of two years.

“He’s 38, and it gives him a great challenge and inspiration that he can still compete with them.

“Naturally, with age you don’t recover as quickly and you get tired a bit faster than if you’re 28, and Sinner and Alcaraz are much younger. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Novak is in his best form starting in Melbourne.

“I mean, he’s won the tournament 10 times. If there’s one guy who knows how to win in Melbourne, it’s Novak Djokovic.”

