The Australian Open has been a great purveyor of change in recent years and it’s seen their attendance grow year on year.

The Grand Slam’s introduction of the One Point Slam, which pits professional players against amateurs in a one-point shootout, was one of the biggest talking points in Melbourne this year.

They also had Roger Federer return to the tournament this year, for the first time since he retired, as well as a number of exhibition matches, but more changes could be introduced for the 2027 event.

New Tennis Australia chief executive Andrew Abdo, who has taken over the helm from Craig Tiley, has suggested there could be dramatic overhauls to the scoring system at the Melbourne event.

“Maybe in the future, Slams at the different rounds, or at different lengths of duration, maybe we’re not playing best-of-five all the way through, maybe the point scoring system changes,” said Abdo.

That idea have been widely criticised by tennis fans on social media, with fans clinging on to the tradition of the sport.

That is something that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal wanted to, as the multi-time Grand Slam champions defended playing best-of-five sets at the major tournaments.

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Speaking in 2020, the Spaniard said: “I mean, winning Grand Slam, playing best-of-three demand to the player something else, no? Stronger mentally, stronger physically, be solid for such a long time and for such a long two weeks. So I really believe that’s the right thing to do.”

Federer, meanwhile, was so convinced that best-of-five sets would remain at Grand Slams that he said the change simply wouldn’t happen.

“It won’t happen, the best of three stuff,” said the Swiss icon. “The tradition of tennis is having best-of-five at the majors and that will remain. Those who want best-of-three don’t really have the best interests of tennis at heart.”

However, several of tennis’ biggest stars have also suggested they would be happy with the change.

Speaking in 2020, Novak Djokovic said: “I am more of a proponent of best-of-three sets everywhere. You asked me why. I just feel that we have enough tournaments, enough matches during the year.

“We have the longest season of all sports, any sport in the world. Tennis has the longest season from January 1 to end of November. Literally every single week you have tournament somewhere.”

Of course, if the change does come into play in 2027, Djokovic could be a big benefactor of the change.

The star has played several five set matches at Grand Slams this year, against the likes of Joao Fonseca and Felix Auger-Aliassime, and they have basically wiped the 24-time Grand Slam champion out of action.