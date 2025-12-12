Six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer will return to Melbourne Park in 2026 and he WILL return to court as he will take part in an exhibition match with three fellow former world No 1s.

The tennis great won the season-opening Grand Slam in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017 and 2018 and his final appearance at the Australian event was in 2020 when he lost in the semi-final against Novak Djokovic, who went on to successfully defend his crown that year.

Federer didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to his fans Down Under as he missed the next two editions due to a serious knee injury and then retired from tennis in September 2022.

But Australian fans will get a last chance to see the Swiss in action as he has signed up for the ‘Battle of the World No 1s’ that will be staged a day before the hard-court major gets underway.

“It feels like a lifetime ago that I coined the phrase the ‘Happy Slam’ for the Australian Open, and it still makes me smile when I think about all the moments I’ve had here,” the 24-time Grand Slam winner said.

“I’ve experienced so many emotions on Rod Laver Arena … the joy of lifting ‘Norman’ six times, the honour of playing in front of Rod Laver himself, the challenge of competing against my biggest rivals, and always the overwhelming love and support of the Australian fans.

“Coming back to win the AO in 2017 is one of my most treasured Grand Slam memories and backing it up to win in 2018 was another dream come true in Melbourne. I can’t wait to come Down Under again to the AO and create more fantastic moments with all the Aussie fans.”

Federer will be joined by four-time Australian Open champion and eight-time major champion Andre Agassi, two-time US Open champion Patrick Rafter and two-time major winner Lleyton Hewitt in a star-studded encounter on January 17.

The match forms part of the Australian Open’s first-ever Open Ceremony with the main draw of the hard-court major starting on Sunday, January 18 with tournament director Craig Tiley stating: “This inaugural Opening Ceremony will mark the start of a new tennis season in spectacular fashion.

“I can’t wait to see Roger back on Rod Laver Arena, along with other greats of the game Andre, Pat and Lleyton. And I know fans across Australia will be just as excited to share this moment with him.”

Organisers have also introduced 1 Point Slam during the Open Week with Carlos Alcaraz and Nick Kyrgios featuring in the exhibition event that will see 48 players consisting of professionals, amateurs and celebrity wildcards battle it out for the $1 million prize in a one-point knockout tournament.