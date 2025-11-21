The Davis Cup is serving up some thrilling action to conclude the tennis year, but the drama is not creating the kind of headlines this great tournament once did amid a tide of negativity that has rushed towards it.

Jannik Sinner’s decision to declare he was unavailable for selection after leading Italy to victory in the last two Davis Cup Finals was a hammer blow to the competition’s reputation.

When Carlos Alcaraz was then forced to pull out of the Spain team due to injury, Germany’s Alexander Zverev was the last of the top 10 players to still be playing in Bologna.

Zverev lived through agonies as his team saved match points to come through their opening match against Argentina, with a deciding tie-break one of the more dramatic of the tennis year, but the limited crowds in Bologna and apparent lack of interest in the event has to be a concern for organisers.

This is the first year the Davis Cup Finals have been moved to Italy, with the sell-out crowds that were in evidence in Malaga in recent years sadly lacking this time.

That has sparked suggestions that the Davis Cup should return to the old format of home and away ties, with the prospect of the event being staged every two years another idea that has been floated in a bid to try and attract more of the big names to take part.

Former Davis Cup winner Feliciano Lopez is the tournament director at this year’s David Cup and he insists the numerous changes that have been made to the competition in recent years have all been implemented after talks with players and team captains.

“What I believe, and I have said it before, is that we have reached this format by talking to everyone,” said Lopez. “There has been a significant effort between the ITF, federations, captains, players… the game has been played in different formats these years and we have arrived here after talking to everyone.

“I think we are in a good place. The incorporation of another round like the ones before is very positive for the competition, giving countries the opportunity to play at least two series in their country. The format with eight teams in Malaga worked very well, it was a resounding success.

“Speaking of commitment (of top players) is like flipping a coin. We see it continually on the circuit: what a player thinks today can be different in a year and a half. I experienced it as a player and, working in Madrid, I still see it.

“It happens with the two-week Masters 1000. In the end, tennis is constantly changing, and the players’ preferences also change. There is a group of players for whom one thing is beneficial, for another group another (smiles), so getting everyone to agree is never easy.

“What I said before, and I maintain, is that we are happy with what we have now. I think it’s worth betting on this format for these three years, but we are open to continuing to collaborate with everyone to find, if there is one, something better.

“We are open to keep listening to people, especially to all the parties involved in the world of tennis, to try, if possible, to improve.

“It doesn’t mean it has to be played every two years, but we are open to continuing to listen to everyone so that this format can be the best possible.

“I think we have reached a good understanding, and having another round in September plus the format of the Finals with eight teams… worked very well in Malaga, and I am convinced it will be the same here.

“Italian tennis is experiencing its best moment in history, and we will be here for three years with a format that we believe is good. That said, we continue to be open to hearing from everyone: it is very important that there is good collaboration among all so that the Davis Cup has the place it deserves in the world of tennis.”