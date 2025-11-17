Action at the ATP Finals is done and dusted for another year — but there is still one more huge event in the men’s tennis calendar for 2025.

The Davis Cup Finals take place in Bologna this week, moving to a new home inside the SuperTennis Arena after a six-year stay in Malaga.

With eight nations battling it out for glory in the World Cup of men’s tennis, we take you through all you need to know about the prestigious event.

Who are the biggest names in action?

Despite some big-name absences, there are still plenty of big names in action in Bologna this coming week.

However, one big question remains: will Carlos Alcaraz be fit enough to represent Spain?

The world No 1 confirmed his intention to head to Bologna and represent his country after his ATP Finals defeat on Sunday, though there are lingering questions about his fitness.

Should he play, Alcaraz will be looking to triumph in the Davis Cup for the first time and help seal Spain’s first triumph since 2019.

Also in action is world No 3 Alexander Zverev, who will be representing Germany after missing the Finals in Malaga last year.

Germany has not won the Davis Cup since 1993 — before Zverev was born — and he will be competing in the competition for the first time since February 2023.

Though Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti are both absent, Italy’s squad is still strong, with the likes of Flavio Cobolli, Lorenzo Sonego, and Matteo Berrettini all potentially featuring.

Czechia’s strong squad is led by singles stars Jakub Mensik, Jiri Lehecka, and Tomas Machac, while Francisco Cerundolo is set to lead Argentina’s campaign.

In-form Arthur Rindernknech and Corentin Moutet will represent France after career-best seasons, with Zizou Bergs set to be the driving force of Belgium’s campaign.

Austria’s teams will be led by Filip Misolic and Jurij Rodionov.

Full squads

Italy: Flavio Cobolli, Lorenzo Sonego, Matteo Berrettini, Andrea Vavassori, Simone Bolleli (Captain: Filippo Volandri)

Austria: Filip Misolic, Jurij Rodionov, Lukas Neumayer, Lucas Miedler, Alexander Erler (Captain: Jurgen Melzer)

France: Arthur Rinderknech, Corentin Moutet, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Benjamin Bonzi, Pierre-Hugues Herbert (Captain: Paul-Henri Mathieu)

Belgium: Zizou Bergs, Raphael Collignon, Alexander Blockx, Sander Gille, Joran Vliegen (Captain: Steve Darcis)

Spain: Carlos Alcaraz, Jaume Munar, Pablo Carreno Busta, Pedro Martinez, Marcel Granollers (Captain: David Ferrer)

Czechia: Jiri Lehecka, Jakub Mensik, Tomas Machac, Vit Kopriva, Adam Pavlasek (Captain: Tomas Berdych)

Argentina: Francisco Cerundolo, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Francisco Comesana, Horacio Zeballos, Andres Molteni (Captain: Javier Frana)

Germany: Alexander Zverev, Jan-Lennard Struff, Yannick Hanfmann, Kevin Krawietz, Tim Puetz (Captain: Michael Kohlmann)

What is the draw?

The draw for the competition was made earlier this season after the eight Finals teams were confirmed, with all eight teams entering at the quarter-final stage.

Top seeds and two-time defending champions Italy take on Austria in their quarter-final, while third seeds France will do battle with Belgium.

Fourth seeds Czechia will take on Spain in arguably the pick of the quarter-finals ties, while Germany and Argentina face off in the fourth quarter-final.

The semi-finals will put the winner of Italy versus Austria against the winner of France versus Belgium, while the winner of Spain versus Czechia will take on the winner of Argentina versus Germany.

The winning nations in the semi-finals will then meet in Sunday’s final.

What is the schedule and order of play?

The schedule and order of play for the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna is as follows — all times are in the local timezone.

Tuesday, November 18: Quarter-final – France vs Belgium (16:00)

Wednesday, November 19: Quarter-final – Italy vs Austria (16:00)

Thursday, November 20: Quarter-final – Spain vs Czechia (10:00), followed by Quarter-final – Argentina vs Germany (17:00)

Friday, November 21: Semi-final – France/Belgium vs Italy/Austria (16:00)

Saturday, November 22: Semi-final – Spain/Czechia vs Argentina/Germany (12:00)

Sunday, November 23: Final – winner of SF1 vs winner of SF2 (15:00)

What prize money is on offer?

Official prize money for the 2025 Davis Cup Finals is yet to be announced.

However, this year’s winning nation is likely to receive more than the $2,678,571 awarded to Italy for their triumph in 2024.

Prize money at the Davis Cup is split between all members of the team and the national governing body.

2024 Davis Cup Prize money (2025 tbc)

World champions: $2,678,571

Runner-up: $1,607,143

Semi-finalists: $1,071,429

Quarter-finalists: $535,714

