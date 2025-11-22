The Davis Cup has been beset by problems in 2025 and now it has been confirmed that the prize money handed out to the winners in the tournament’s first year in Bologna will be substantially less than it was in Malaga last November.

Jannik Sinner triumphantly led Italy to a second successive Davis Cup win as he overpowered his rivals and took his share of the $2,678,571 in prize money that was split between members of the winning team.

The Netherlands team that lost in the final against a Sinner-inspired Italy were handed prize money of $1,607,143, while beaten semi-finalists Germany and Australia were presented with prize money of $1,071,429 each.

Now the figures for this year’s Davis Cup Final 8 event in Bologna have been confirmed and there is a big dip on the 2024 figures, with this year’s champions set to take home precisely $2million.

The runners-up in Bologna will get $1,500,000, while losing semi-finalists will be handed prize money of $750,000 and teams that lose in their first match in the Final 8 competition will get $500,00.

The total prize money for this year’s event is $7million, with teams permitted to decide how the cash prizes are distributed at the end of the competition.

Sinner decided not to play in this year’s Davis Cup Final 8, even though the event was being staged in his homeland of Italy for the first time, was a huge blow to the competition.

When his great rival Carlos Alcaraz then followed Sinner by missing the competition due to injury, Alexander Zverev was the last of the top 10 stars left in the competition.

Zverev’s comments at the ATP Finals last week suggesting the Davis Cup had become little more than an “exhibition event” caused a stir, but he was quick to clarify his comments when he met up with the German Davis Cup team in Bologna.

“I said it before. The only reason I’m here is because of this team. I still say, and I will keep saying, that I prefer the old format of the Davis Cup,” said Zverev.

“I always said it, and I will continue saying it. I think it was history. I think it was a big part of playing the home and away matches.

“I also love this team. I understand everybody’s not getting younger. We all want to have success together. We only have a couple more years left to do that within this formation. This is why I’m here.

“I truly believe that we have a great team. I truly believe we have a team that we can win this thing with. I’m looking forward to competing together with these guys.”

This has not been a great year for the Davis Cup finale and it remains to be seen whether changes will be made to the competition to breathe fresh life into it and encourage the top players to compete in what has long been the most prestigious team event in tennis.