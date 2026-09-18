Holger Rune’s 11-month injury nightmare is about to come to an end as he will make his competitive return and he is set to face an opponent who has followed his “rehab very closely”.

Former world No 4 Rune’s torment started in October last year when he ruptured his Achilles tendon during the Stockholm Open, forcing him to undergo surgery and ultimately spend nearly a year on the sidelines.

The 23-year-old initially hoped to make an earlier than expected return as he first set his sights on the French Open and later the US Open, but later decided it was not worth the risk.

But there is no light at the end of the tunnel as he will represent Denmark during their Davis Cup World Cup I play-off against Bulgaria this weekend.

Grigor Dimitrov will lead the Bulgaria team, and he has kept a close eye on Rune’s recovery as he revealed to SpilXperten.

Davis Cup News

Davis Cup withdrawal list: Carlos Alcaraz missing but a star-studded cast list has been confirmed

One of the biggest tournaments in tennis has been torn to shreds – and there might not be a way back

“We have called each other more than once during these 11 months, that’s for sure. We both live in Monaco, so I have been able to see his rehab very closely. His physio is my former physio, so of course we have been in touch,” the former world No 3 said.

“I have always tried to give him some words of encouragement every time we are together and I always said to him that the most important thing is to be patient. I told him that once you are past the hardest moments, eventually the rest is becoming easier.

“Again, as you said yourself, I have known him since he was 13 years old and already back then I could see the potential he had and the way his game was developing. He was a very strong kid back then and he still is. He is in a good position to be preparing himself for good success once he is back to 100%.”

Rune looked to have regained his best form in 2025 before his season was ended by injury as he won the Barcelona Open and finished runner-up at the Indian Wells Open. The Dane had climbed back into the top 10 before he was hit by misfortune in Octoboer.

Despite his lengthy absence, Dimitrov – who is set to face Rune in the third singles leg of the Davis Cup tie – is confident “he is going to be just fine”.

“I definitely understand the circumstances for Holger and what he has been through. I know how difficult it is,” the Bulgarian said. “I have no doubt in my mind that he is going to be able to come back to the highest level. It is only a matter of time.

“He is young and he has done all the right steps in the rehab. Eventually, it will all come down to match play and practise, but he has a very good team around him and I have to say to you that you shouldn’t be worried about Holger. As long as he is healthy, he is going to be just fine.

“Good things are waiting for him just around the corner.”