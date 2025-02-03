Belgium’s Davis Cup qualifying rubber against Chile ended in dramatic fashion with a player bundled over and said player then received a game penalty which resulted in the European team winning the match and, ultimately, the tie.

With the hosts 2-1 up, Zizou Bergs took on Cristian Garin in the important first reverse singles match on Sunday and they were deadlocked at 5-5 in the decider after splitting the opening two sets.

Then chaos erupted as Bergs broke the Chilean’s serve to take a 6-5 lead with his wild celebrations taking out his opponent.

After smashing a forehand winner past Garin, the Belgium set off on a celebratory run with his arm in the air and he was not looking where he was going.

He run into his opponent when they both passed the net and the Chilean fell over, immediately feeling his head.

Garin was checked out by a medic and was given the all-clear to play, but he didn’t return to court and Chile were handed three consecutive time violations and it eventually resulted in a game penalty.

With the game going to Berg, Belgium ended up winning 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 and they ended up winning the Davis Cup qualifying tie 3-1.

Chile protested the result, but the International Tennis Federation (ITF) stuck to its guns.

“This was a rare, unfortunate and very delicate situation and everyone involved, including the independent doctor, conducted due diligence based on rules and procedures,” the ITF said in a statement.

“We understand the emotions attached to this unusual incident, but the final decision was made after consideration of all the facts and unique circumstances around it.”

The decision not to default Bergs drew criticism on social media with former world No 16 Nikoloz Basilashvili bringing Novak Djokovic into the conversation.

“If Novak had done this, he would have been disqualified for life. WTF,” the Georgian wrote on an Instagram Story.

Djokovic, of course, was infamously disqualified from the 2021 US Open after he accidentally hit a linesperson with a ball in the throat when he tried to return a ball to a ball kid.

The Chile team doctor Alejandro Orizola also insisted that Garin was in no condition to return to action after the collision with Bergs.

“Cristian Garin suffered a strong blow to the eyeball, which caused him to fall and hit his head. This led to swelling, vision difficulties, nausea, and a severe headache, though he never lost consciousness. Cristian Garin was in no condition to continue playing,” Orizola stated.

The Chile Tennis Federation have also vowed to take the matter further as it “expressed its deep consternation and rejection of the events” after “our player Cristian Garin was attacked by Zizou Bergs”.

What on EARTH?! Bergs collides with Garin during his celebration

A statement added: “After being hit by the Belgian player, Cristian did not receive due attention from the neutral doctor appointed by the organization. Despite this situation, the general referee, Mr. Carlos Ramos, from Portugal, validated the continuity of the match and urged our player to return to the match. However, as he was unable to do so due to dizziness and inflammation in his eye, he was disqualified.

“Due to this injustice, we announce that we will initiate all relevant actions before the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to seek justice and defend the interests of our athletes and Chilean tennis.”