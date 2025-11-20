The 2025 Davis Cup Finals have been hit hard by big-name absentees and tennis great Novak Djokovic believes that has levelled the playing field as he feels there are “not really clear favourites” for this year’s title.

Two-time defending champions and hosts Italy are without world No 2 Jannik Sinner and world No 9 Lorenzo Musetti as they have decided not to compete while six-time winners Spain won’t be able to call on world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz after he was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

That has left Alexander Zverev as the highest-ranked player at the tournament as the world No 3 will headline the German charge, but he is the only top-10 player competing as the likes of Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alex de Minaur are not in Bologna as Australia, Canada and the United States have not qualified.

Of course, Djokovic’s Serbia also failed to reach the Elite 8, hence the 24-time Grand Slam winner will not be in action at the team event in Italy.

There have already been a couple of quarter-finals with Belgium upsetting France while Italy eased past Austria and Djokovic gave his take on the favourites.

“It is Davis Cup, if you are expecting surprises anywhere, it is going to be here,” the former world No 1 said. “The format has changed over the years, two singles and a doubles, and oftentimes a quality doubles pair for a nation can decide the tie, which we have seen over the course of the last five years.

“You have some great quality singles players, Sacha Zverev is returning to a German team and I think they are looking very strong. France were looking very strong, but then Belgium played incredible two singles matches, I saw that yesterday.

“You know Spain [and] Italy obviously without Sinner [and] Alcaraz, but they still have incredible fields, deep fields with players and teams that can win any match, singles and doubles.

“I think it’s quite open, you know there are some favourites, but maybe slight favourites, not really clear favourites so it is going to be interesting to see who ends up with the trophy at the end of the week.”

Djokovic has made it clear that he dreams of helping Serbia to win another Davis Cup title following their 2010 title run and for a man who has won all there is to win in tennis, representing his country remains a great honour.

“Playing for your nation, proudly wearing the crest of your country on your chest and the name on your back, it is something you don’t experience much in individual sport,” he said.

“[The Davis Cup] is the most historic team competition we have so when you play, you represent your country, there is added pressure but also added joy and motivation so I wish everybody a very best of luck and whoever wins.

“In case one of the nations wins it for the first time like we did back in 2010, it’s a dream come true, honestly. It is a feeling that you have to just witness to really experience it fully.”