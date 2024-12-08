From left to right: Diana Shnaider, Emma Navarro and Mirra Andreeva

There were 12 first-time champions on the WTA Tour in 2024, but Diana Shnaider was the most impressive as she won four titles on three different surfaces.

The Russian was the only first-time champion to follow up her maiden trophy with another title during the season.

There were also maiden WTA titles for the likes of Emma Navarro, Mirra Andreeva and Sonay Kartal.

The 12 women to claim their first WTA Tour titles in 2024:

Emma Navarro – Hobart International

Emma Navarro started the 2024 season at No 31 in the WTA Rankings and finished the campaign at a career-high No 8.

She kicked off the season with a run to her first WTA final and she ended up beating Elise Mertens 6–1, 4–6, 7–5 in the WTA 250 Hobart International showpiece match for her maiden title.

Although she didn’t reach another final, Navarro made it to the semi-final of the US Open, beating defending champion Coco Gauff, before losing against eventual winner Aryna Sabalenka in the last four.

Diana Shnaider – Thailand Open

The 20-year-old Diana Shnaider had a season to remember as she not only won her first-ever WTA-level title, but won four singles trophies in total.

The Russian reached her maiden final in 2023, but finished runner-up to Ons Jabeur at the Ningbo Open.

She had no such problems in 2024 as she reached four finals and won all four of them and they were on different surfaces.

But the Thailand Open will always be special for Shnaider as she won her maiden title there in February as she defeated Zhu Lin for her maiden silverware at the top level.

In June she defeated Donna Vekic on the grass at the Bad Homburg Open, winning her maiden WTA 500 event. Next was a clay-court title at the Budapest Grand Prix before she wrapped up her year with another hard-court trophy at the Hong Kong Tennis Open in November.

Yue Yuan – ATX Open

Yue Yuan finished runner-up in her maiden WTA final at the 2023 Korea Open, but she went one better at the WTA 250 event in Austin in February as she defeated fellow Chinese player Wang Xiyu at the ATX Open.

Peyton Stearns – Rabat Grand Prix

The 23-year-old Peyton Stearns only made her Grand Slam debut in 2023 and also reached her first WTA final at the Copa Colsanitas last year as she lost against Tatjana Maria.

The American notched up her second final appearance at the WTA 250 event in Morocco and this time she was the last player standing as she beat Mayar Sherif in straight sets.

Mirra Andreeva – Iași Open

Big things are expected of Mirra Andreeva as the teenager has already reached a Grand Slam semi-final and won silver in the doubles at the Paris Olympics.

The 17-year-old made her maiden WTA final appearance at the WTA 250 event in Romania in July and defeated Elina Avanesyan for her first silverware.

Three months later she reached a second final, but lost against Daria Kasatkina in the Ningbo Open final.

McCartney Kessler – Tennis in the Land

McCartney Kessler finished the 2024 WTA season with a 39-22 record and five of those wins came en route to her maiden title win at the WTA 250 event in Cleveland.

The American received a wildcard entry into the tournament and beat top seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in three sets in the final.

Linda Noskova – Monterrey Open

Another of the rising Czech stars, Linda Noskova finished runner-up at two WTA Tour events in 2023 before going all the way at the WTA 500 event in Mexico in August.

The 20-year-old defeated first-time finalist Lulu Sun 7–6(8–6), 6–4 to notch up her first silverware.

Sonay Kartal – Jasmin Open

After struggling with injury in the past, Sonay Kartal made her Wimbledon breakthrough this year as she won her first Grand Slam match with a run to the third round.

The 23-year-old reached her maiden top-level final in Monastir, Tunisia, in September and beat Rebecca Sramkova to lift her first title.

Kartal also won six ITF titles this year.

Magdalena Frech – Guadalajara Open

Magdalena Frech made her WTA debut back in 2013 and nearly a decade later she finally reached her maiden final at the Prague Open, but finished runner-up to fellow Pole Magda Linette.

She followed it up with another run to the final of the WTA 500 event in Mexico and this time she claimed the silverware as she beat Olivia Gadecki.

Rebecca Sramkova – Hua Hin Championships

After losing the Jasmin Open title match against Kartal, Rebecca Sramkova returned to a second final a week later and it was a case of second time lucky as she beat Laura Siegemund at the WTA 250 tournament in Thailand.

The Slovakian also reached the Jiangxi Open in November, but finished runner-up to Viktorija Golubic.

Suzan Lamens – Japan Open

Suzan Lamens started the 2024 season at No 207 and finished at No 88.

The Dutch player, who is yet to feature in the main draw of a Grand Slam, was the surprise package at the WTA 250 tournament in Osaka as she came through qualifying to win the title, beating fellow qualifier Kimberly Birrell to the title.

Zeynep Sonmez – Mérida Open

Zeynep Sonmez became the first player from Turkey to win a singles title on the WTA Tour since 2016 when she beat Ann Li in the final of the WTA 250 event in Mexico.

The 22-year-old only made her WTA debut in 2023 while she played her first Grand Slam match at this year’s French Open, losing in the first round.