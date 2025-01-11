The 12 youngest women in 2025 Australian Open main draw: Featuring Coco Gauff and a 16-year-old

From left to right: Emerson Jones, Mirra Andreeva and Coco Gauff

There is one 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds competing at the 2025 Australian Open while Coco Gauff is one of seven 20-year-olds who will feature at the season-opening Grand Slam.

Emerson Jones is the youngest player in the main draw at Melbourne Park while Mirra Andreeva is the youngest-ranked teenager.

The 12 youngest women in the 2025 Australian Open main draw:

12. Coco Gauff – 20 years and nine months

Superstar Coco Gauff is the oldest of the 20-year-old at the 2025 Australian Open and she is also the most experienced in terms of matches and titles under her belt as she has played more than 300 top-level encounters.

The 20-year-old – currently at No 3 in the WTA Rankings – has 10 WTA trophies to her name, including the 2023 US Open and the 2024 WTA Finals title.

The American, of course, was just 15 years old when she made her Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon in 2019.

11. Diana Shnaider – 20 years and nine months

The 20-year-old Diana Shnaider, who only made her Grand Slam debut in 2023, shot to fame in 2024 when she won four titles during her breakthrough season, surging into the top 20.

The Russian’s best major appearance was at the US Open last year when she reached the fourth round while she also made it to the semi-final of the WTA 1000 Canadian Open where she stunned Gauff in the third round.

10. Ashlyn Krueger – 20 years and eight months

Ashlyn Krueger made her Grand Slam debut at the age of 17 in 2021 and four years later she finds herself at No 54 in the WTA Rankings.

Her surge up the rankings came on the back of her maiden title at the Japan Women’s Open in September 2024.

Krueger and Shnaider will meet in the second round if they win their openers.

9. Talia Gibson – 20 years and six months

The Australian will make her second Grand Slam appearance after being awarded a wildcard for her home major.

Gibson currently sits at No 150 in the WTA Rankings.

8. Erika Andreeva – 20 years and six months

The older sister of teenage star Mirra, Erika Andreeva made both her WTA Tour and Grand Slam debut in 2022, but she had to wait until 2024 for her first win at a major.

The 20-year-old cracked the top 100 in 2024, but she is yet to make it past the second round of a Grand Slam.

7. Anca Todoni – 20 years and three months

Romanian Anca Todoni came through qualifying to secure a spot in a Grand Slam for the second time following her debut at Wimbledon in 2025.

The world No 111’s reward is a first-round encounter against fifth seed and last year’s runner-up Zheng Qinwen.

6. Linda Noskova – 20 years and one month

Rising Czech star Linda Noskova won the 2021 French Open girls’ singles title, beating the likes of Shnaider and Erika Andreeva en route to the title.

The 20-year-old has one WTA Tour singles title to her name while she has beaten the likes of Iga Swiatek (at last year’s Australian Open), Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari and Daria Kasatkina.

5. Sara Bejlek – 18 years and 11 months

Another one of the rising Czech stars, Bejlek will appear in the main draw of the Australian Open for the third consecutive year after claiming a couple of upset wins in qualifying.

The teenager reached the fourth round of the Madrid Open in 2024 and is currently ranked No 155.

4. Maya Joint – 18 years and eight months

The teenager, who made her Grand Slam singles debut at the 2024 US Open, only turned professional at the start of 2025.

And not even a month into the campaign, she already has a WTA Tour semi-final to her name after reaching the last four of the Hobart International, claiming wins over the likes of Magda Linette and Sofia Kenin.

Joint will face eighth seed Jessica Pegula in the first round.

3. Mirra Andreeva – 17 years and nine months

It is only a matter of time before Mirra Andreeva breaks into the top 10 of the WTA Rankings as she is currently at No 14.



The teenager made her major debut at the 2023 French Open and last year she reached the semi-final of the clay-court Grand Slam while she also made the fourth round on her maiden appearance at Melbourne Park in 2024.

The Russian won her maiden title at the Iasi Open in Romania in July 2024 while she has top 10 wins over Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur and Jasmine Paolini.

The 2025 Australian Open is her eighth Grand Slam appearance and she will be seeded 14th.

2. Iva Jovic – 17 and one month

Iva Jovic is the second youngest player in the main draw and she only turned 17 in December, a few months after making her major bow at the US Open where she upset veteran Magda Linette in the first round.

The American won the 2024 Australian Open and Wimbledon girls’ doubles titles alongside Tyra Caterina Grant.

1. Emerson Jones – 16 years and six months

Emerson Jones currently sits at No 292 in the WTA Rankings, but will make her Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open after being awarded a wildcard.

The teenager, who finished runner-up at the Australian Open and Wimbledon girls’ singles finals in 2024, has been handed a tough opener against Elena Rybakina.