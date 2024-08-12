The 5 men with the most Cincinnati Open titles – ft Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic

It is one of the most popular events on the tennis calendar and provides a key indicator of who may be in US Open contention later this summer.

The Cincinnati Open is always an entertaining watch and some all-time greats of the game have captured the title in the Midwest over the years.

Ahead of the 2024 edition of the famed event, we look back at the five most successful men’s singles champions of the Open Era.

Roger Federer – 7

The greatest champion in Cincinnati history, tennis great Federer won a staggering seven titles in the Midwest across his epic career.

He defeated home favourite and former champion Andy Roddick to win his first title in 2005, and he then beat another American in the form of James Blake to claim the title in 2007.

Two years later, he downed Novak Djokovic in the 2009 final and then made it back-to-back titles for the first time by fending off Mardy Fish in three sets.

Federer beat Djokovic again to recapture the title in 2012 and then beat David Ferrer and Djokovic in the 2014 and 2015 finals to bring his tally up to seven, reaching a further final in 2018.

Mats Wilander – 4

One of the greatest players of the 1980s, Swedish star Wilander won the title four times across a six-year spell.

Wilander defeated the great John McEnroe to claim the title in 1983, and then successfully defended his title with victory over compatriot Anders Jarryd in 1984.

After losing the 1985 final to Boris Becker, the seven-time major winner bounced back to beat Jimmy Connors in the 1986 final, before defeating fellow Swede Stefan Edberg in the 1988 final.

Pete Sampras – 3

The most successful American ATP player of the Open Era, it is no surprise to see ‘Pistol Pete’ feature prominently on this list – with three titles to his name.

After losing the final the previous year, Sampras beat Ivan Lendl to capture his first Cincinnati title in 1992.

Five years later he defeated Thomas Muster to capture a second title in 1997, and then made it a trifecta by seeing off Pat Rafter in the 1999 final.

Andre Agassi – 3

Another of America’s ATP greats of the Open Era, Agassi matched his compatriot Sampras with three titles at the Masters 1000 event.

Agassi defeated two-time defending champion Michael Chang to capture his first title in 1995 and then beat his compatriot again in the 1996 final.

Eight years later the former world No 1 captured his third and final Cincinnati title, battling past Lleyton Hewitt in three sets to capture the title.

Novak Djokovic – 3

For so long the Cincinnati title was the one Masters 1000 title that eluded Djokovic – though he is now a three-time winner at the tournament.

Having lost five finals previously, the Serbian finally completed the ‘Masters Slam’ in 2018 by beating Federer in the final, having lost to the Swiss great three times.

Two years later, when the event was held in New York as part of a COVID bubble, Djokovic defeated Milos Raonic to capture his second title.

And he will be the reigning champion for one more week, having edged past Carlos Alcaraz in an epic final a year ago.

Honourable mentions

Federer, Wilander, Sampras, Agassi, and Djokovic are the five men who have won the tournament at least three times – but plenty of others have multiple Cincinnati Open in their trophy cabinet.

Some have been mentioned, such as Michael Chang, who won back-to-back crowns in 1993 and 1994, while Stefan Edberg was champion in 1987 and 1990 – losing the final in 1988 and 1989.

Andy Roddick is another, capturing the title in 2003 and 2006.

Elsewhere, the now-retired Andy Murray beat Djokovic in the 2008 and 2011 finals, while Harold Solomon was the champion back in 1977 and 1980.

