The 5 oldest ATP Tour title winners: Roger Federer now No 2, Novak Djokovic No 5

There is a new man at the top of the list for the oldest title winners on the ATP Tour with Gael Monfils overtaking Roger Federer’s record.

Monfils set the new record at the start of the 2025 season as he became only the second man to win an ATP Tour – which was launched in 1990 – trophy after turning 38.

The 5 oldest ATP Tour title winners:

5. Novak Djokovic – 37 years and two months

Novak Djokovic joined the list of 37-year-olds to win a top-level title as he achieved the feat at a unique setting as it came at the 2024 Paris Games.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner beat Carlos Alcaraz in the gold medal match to become the oldest Olympic gold medallist as he also completed his career Golden Slam in the process.

Djokovic, of course, can still move up the list as he is still active.

4. Ivo Karlovic – 37 years and five months

Ivo Karlovic was initially the first player to win an ATP singles title after turning 37 as he set the record at the Halle of Fame Open in July 2016.

A month later the big-serving Croatian won his second title as a 37-year-old when he lifted the Los Cabos Open trophy, beating Feliciano Lopez in the final.

He had an opportunity to become the first 39-year-old to win a title in 2019, but lost the Maharashtra Open final.

3. Feliciano Lopez – 37 years and eight months

Spaniard Feliciano Lopez retired in early 2023 and he was the second oldest player to win ATP Tour title in June 2019 when he won the Queen’s Club title.

It was Lopez’s seventh singles title and the final one of his career. He did the double at Queen’s Club that year as he also won the men’s doubles trophy alongside Andy Murray.

2. Roger Federer – 38 years and two months

Roger Federer is one of only two players to win an ATP Tour singles title after turning 38 with Monfils joining him in the exclusive club with his 2025 heroics.

Federer first became the oldest ATP trophy winner when he won the Dubai Championships in early March 2019 at the age of 37 years and six months and a few weeks later he – now aged 37 years and seven months – he won the Miami Open.

Then in June 2019 he was 37 years and 10 months when he lifted the Halle Open trophy before becoming the first 38-year-old to win a title in October 2019 with his Swiss Indoors trophy in Basel.

1. Gael Monfils – 38 years and four months

Gael Monfils became the fourth 37-year-old to win a title back in October 2023 and he has now gone better as four months after his 38th birthday he won the Auckland Open.

The Frenchman turned professional in 2004 and his 2025 ASB Classic trophy came nearly a 20 years after he won his maiden title at the Sopot Open in August 2005.

He is the oldest man since 43-year-old Ken Rosewall in 1977 to win a trophy in the Open Era while Pacho Gonzalez holds the record for the oldest-ever men’s title winner as he was 44 years and seven months when he won the Kingston title back in 1972.

Gonzalez and Rosewall are the only 40-year-olds to have won singles titles in the Open Era.