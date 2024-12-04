The 5 women with the longest-winning streak on the WTA Tour in 2024: Iga Swiatek out in front

Iga Swiatek was the only player to achieve a 20+ match-winning streak during the 2024 season, but she didn’t come close to her incredible unbeaten run from a few years ago.

Back in 2022, Swiatek enjoyed a 37-match winning streak, which is tied for the 12th longest in the Open Era, as she won six tournaments in a row that year with her run starting at the Qatar Open and ending in the third round at Wimbledon.

This year she again enjoyed the longest-winning streak on the WTA Tour while the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen also had extended unbeaten runs during the campaign.

Longest-winning streaks on the 2024 WTA Tour:

5. Karolina Pliskova – 11 matches

Former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova has struggled in recent years and she slumped outside of the top 70 in the WTA Rankings after this year’s Australian Open.

But her form picked up at the Transylvania Open as she won her first title in four years. She followed it up with a run to the semi-final of the Qatar Open, but never took to court as she withdrew from the match due to fatigue.

The Czech then won her opening two matches at the Dubai Tennis Championships before her run was ended by Coco Gauff in the third round.

4. Zheng Qinwen – 12 matches

What a season the 2024 campaign was for Zheng Qinwen as she reached her maiden Grand Slam final at the Australian Open and also won gold at the Paris Olympics.

That gold medal was key to her 12-match winning streak.

She started that run with the successful defence of her Palermo Ladies Open trophy and followed it up with gold at the 2024 Paris Games – defeating Iga Swiatek en route to the title.

Zheng then won her opening match at the Cincinnati Open before Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated her in the third round.

=2. Aryna Sabalenka – 15 matches

Aryna Sabalenka started the year with a bang as she successfully defended her Australian Open crown and she also had an excellent second half of the season as it enjoyed a 15-match winning run.

After losing in the quarter-final of the Canadian Open, Sabalenka went on to win the Cincinnati Open title and followed it up with the US Open crown.

Karolina Muchova was the player to stop Sabalenka as the Czech beat her in the quarter-final of the China Open.

=2. Danielle Collins – 15 matches

Danielle Collins was set to retire after the 2024 season, but her incredible start to the year played some role in her decision to make a U-turn.

Having lost to Swiatek in the second round of the Indian Wells Open, Collins bounced back with her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Miami Open beating Elena Rybakina in the final, becoming the lowest-ranked champion in history as was at No 53 in the WTA Rankings.

Collins made it back-to-back titles as she defeated third seed Maria Sakkari and fourth seed Daria Kasatkina during her Charleston Open title run.

Her streak was ended by Sabalenka in the fourth round in Madrid.

1. Iga Swiatek – 21 matches

Iga Swiatek was at No 1 in the rankings during her latest unbeaten streak as it started in April and ended in July.

The Pole was beaten in the semi-final of the Stuttgart Open, but then went up a gear or two as she won the Madrid Open, Italian Open and French Open.

Swiatek also won her opening two matches at Wimbledon before going down in three sets against Yulia Putintseva at the All England Club.