Seven women in WTA history have achieved a win rate of over 82% on clay courts, with several greats thriving on the dirt.

Here, we count down the women’s tennis greats who found the most success on the dirt (minimum 100 matches).

7) Maria Sharapova – 82.38%

Sharapova once described herself as a “cow on ice” on clay, but ultimately her win percentage on the dirt proved to be higher than her percentages on hard or grass courts.

The Russian’s clay success was defined by two French Open titles, though she would also win multiple Italian Open and Stuttgart Open crowns.

Sharapova’s win rate of 82.38% (159-34) ranks her seventh in WTA history.

6) Serena Williams 82.49%

Williams is more associated with success on hard and grass courts, which leaves her perhaps underrated as a clay-courter.

There can be no arguments with her stats on the surface, however, with her win rate of 82.49% (179-38) placing her sixth on the all-time WTA standings.

Williams was a three-time French Open winner, though she also triumphed four times at the Italian Open.

5) Justine Henin 84.59%

The dominant force on clay at the peak of her powers, former world No 1 Henin is widely recognised as one of the greatest clay-court players in history.

Henin is probably best remembered for her four French Open titles, and is one of just three women in the Open Era to win triumph three straight times, from 2005-07.

Her win rate of 84.59% (163-29) ranks her fifth in the WTA record books.

4) Monica Seles – 85.02%

Seles won 14 titles on clay, a record beaten only by seven women in the Open Era, and proved one of the dirt’s most potent players in her prime.

The former world No 1 won three straight French Open titles at the peak of her powers, and was also a two-time Italian Open champion.

Seles won 142 of 167 matches on clay across her career, leaving her with a win rate of 85.02%.

3) Iga Swiatek – 88.39%

Undoubtedly the leading clay-courter of her era, current world No 2 Swiatek has dominated on the surface throughout large parts of her career already.

The Pole has won four French Open titles from six tournament appearances and is a three-time Rome champion, with further successes in Stuttgart and Madrid.

Swiatek had an 88.39% record (137-18) heading into 2025, the third-highest of the WTA era.

2) Steffi Graf – 88.57%

Narrowly ahead of Swiatek as things stand is tennis icon Graf, who more than found herself at home on the clay.

The German won 32 clay-court titles on the dirt, a record only beaten by one woman in the Open Era, and was also a six-time French Open winner.

Graf’s win rate of 88.57% (279-36) places her second on the all-time standings.

1) Chris Evert – 94.55%

A dominant force on the dirt for several years, it comes as no surprise to see 18-time Grand Slam singles champion Evert sit at the very top of this list.

Evert holds a record seven French Open titles and 70 clay-court titles, and once won 125 straight matches on the surface.

The American’s staggering 382-22 record leaves her with a win percentage of 94.55%, by far and away the best of the WTA era.

