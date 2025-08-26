Did you know Goran Ivanisevic holds the record as the youngest man to win a match at all four Grand Slams in the same year? Well, now you know.

But there is a new entry on the list of the youngest players to reach the second round at the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in the same season as Joao Fonseca has achieved the milestone.

The Brazilian completed the feat after defeating Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the 2025 US Open and he finds himself in good company.

“It’s my first year playing all these big tournaments. My first time playing US Open main draw. I’m just loving the career on tour,” Fonseca said.

“I’m very happy playing in each tournament. Discovering new places, new countries. I’m enjoying a lot. I know it’s a lot of expectation and pressure at 19 years old, but I love doing what I love.”

The 8 youngest men to reach the second round of all four Grand Slams in the same year:

8. Rafael Nadal – 19 years and two months

The teenage Nadal completed the feat in 2005 and by the time he notched up his win at the US Open in August, he was already a Grand Slam winner as he lifted his maiden French Open crown shortly after turning 19 in June.

Nadal reached the fourth round of the US Open, won Roland Garros, and reached the second round at Wimbledon and the third round at Wimbledon.

7. Joao Fonseca – 19 years and 0 months

The Brazilian celebrated his 19th birthday on August 21 and five days later he won his maiden match at the US Open.

Fonseca, who won his maiden title at the Argentine Open in February, made his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open at the start of the year and reached the second round while he made it to the third round in Paris and at Wimbledon.

6. Andrei Medvedev – 18 years and 11 months

Former world No 4 Medvedev was a teen star as he won his first two ATP Tour singles titles at the age of 17 and by the time he reached the second round of all four Grand Slams, he was already won five titles.

Medvedev made his major debut at the 1992 French Open and the following year he made it to the second round of all four Grand Slam tournaments.

The Ukrainian reached the third round in Australia, semi-final at Roland Garros where he lost to eventual champion Sergei Bruguera, second round at Wimbledon and quarter-final at the US Open.

5. Stefan Edberg – 18 years and 10 months

The six-time Grand Slam winner made his major debut at the 1983 Australian Open (when it was held in November-December), but he only completed the feat in 1984.

Sampras reached the quarter-final of the Australian Open, second round at Roland Garros, second round at Wimbledon and second round at the US Open.

In 1985, he won his maiden major when he defeated fellow Swede Mats Wilander in the Australian Open final.

4. Carlos Alcaraz – 18 years and three months

The Spaniard notched up four wins at the four Grand Slams in the same year at the first time of asking, as he achieved it during the 2021 season.

Alcaraz made his major debut at the Asutralian Open and reached the second round while he made it to the third round at Roland Garros and second round at the US Open.

3. Bjorn Borg – 18 years and two months

The Swede made his Grand Slam debut at the 1972 US Open, but he only managed to reach the second round of all four majors two years later in 1974.

Like Nadal, he was also a major champion when he achieved the milestone as he won the French Open that year. Borg also reached the third round in Australia and at Wimbledon, and the second round at the US Open.

2. Boris Becker – 18 years and 0 months

Becker is the third player on the list after Borg and Nadal to win a Grand Slam in the same year that he reached the second round of all four tournaments.

After a second-round appearance at the French Open, the teenage Becker won Wimbledon as he became the first unseeded player and first German to win the title at SW19.

He then reached the fourth round at the US Open and the second round of the season-ending Grand Slam, the Australian Open.

1. Goran Ivanisevic – 17 years and 11 months

The Croatian reached the second round of all four Grand Slams shortly before turning 18 in 1983 and he had to wait another decade before finally winning a Grand Slam as he won Wimbledon in 2001.

Ivanisevic made it to the quarter-final of the 1989 Australian Open, fourth round at Roland Garros, second round at Wimbledon and second round at US Open.

After three runners-up trophies at Wimbledon, most people thought Ivanisevic’s chance to win a major were over, but he stunned the tennis world when he won the 2001 title as a wildcard.