Winning a Grand Slam title is one of the toughest achievements in tennis, and it has proven particularly difficult to achieve in the men’s game in recent years.

While there are 15 active Grand Slam women’s singles champions competing on the WTA Tour, there are currently only six men on the ATP who have tasted major success.

Here, we look at the exclusive group of active players who have lifted a Grand Slam singles title.

Novak Djokovic — 24

Grand Slams: Australian Open x10, French Open x3, Wimbledon x7, US Open x4

No man in history has won more Grand Slam singles titles than Djokovic, and he now has a massive cushion over the rest of the field following Nadal’s retirement.

Djokovic’s major haul started at the 2008 Australian Open, and he won his 24th and most recent Slam at the 2023 US Open.

The Serbian’s most successful major is the Australian Open, where he holds a record 10 titles, closely followed by Wimbledon — which he has won seven times.

Djokovic is the only man to have won all four majors on at least three separate occasions.

Carlos Alcaraz — 6

Grand Slams: Wimbledon x2, French Open x2, US Open x2

Despite being only 22 and winning his first major just three years ago, Alcaraz is already second among active ATP players in terms of Grand Slams won.

The Spaniard was just 19 when he won his first major at the US Open in 2022, and he backed that up by winning his first Wimbledon title less than a year later in 2023.

2024 saw Alcaraz capture his first title at Roland Garros before successfully defending his SW19 title, and he sealed further French Open and US Open triumphs in 2025.

Alcaraz will look to complete the Career Grand Slam at the 2026 Australian Open.

Jannik Sinner — 4

Grand Slams: Australian Open x2, US Open x1, Wimbledon x 1

The newest member of the Grand Slam club, Italian ace Sinner is already a four-time Grand Slam singles champion.

Sinner became the first Italian — male or female — to triumph at the Australian Open in 2024, before becoming the first man from his country to lift the US Open title back that same year.

The 24-year-old doubled his Grand Slam collection in 2025, defending his Australian Open crown and lifting his first title at Wimbledon.

He will look to complete the Career Grand Slam at the French Open in 2026.

Stan Wawrinka — 3

Grand Slams: Australian Open x1, French Open x1, US Open x1

Former world No 3 Wawrinka may no longer be at the peak of his powers, but he was a formidable competitor in his prime and broke through the ‘Big Three’s’ dominance to win three Slam titles.

The Swiss shocked the tennis world with his first Grand Slam triumph at the Australian Open title in 2014 and proved that was no fluke by triumphing at Roland Garros the following season.

Wawrinka then won his third major in as many seasons in 2016, capturing the US Open title at Flushing Meadows.

Daniil Medvedev — 1

Grand Slams: US Open x1

One of just three Russian men in history to lift a Grand Slam singles title, former world No 1 Medvedev won his first Slam at the US Open four years ago.

Medvedev beat Djokovic in straight sets to end the Serbian’s dream of a Calendar Grand Slam in 2021, lifting the title after previously losing the 2019 final in New York.

Outside of his one major victory, the 28-year-old was the US Open runner-up in 2019 and 2023 and is a three-time finalist at the Australian Open.

Marin Cilic — 1

Grand Slams: US Open x1

Cilic became the lowest-ranked player in history to win an ATP Tour title in 2024, a decade on from the crowning moment of his career in New York.

The former world No 3 shocked the tennis world with an epic run to the US Open title in 2014, stunning Roger Federer in the last before beating Kei Nishikori in the final.

Cilic would reach further finals at Wimbledon in 2017 and the Australian Open in 2018, losing to Federer in both matches.

