Carlos Alcaraz joined the list of active players to reach the quarter-finals at every Masters 1000 tournament as he progressed to the last eight at the 2025 Italian Open.

Since 2009, the nine Masters events on the ATP Tour calendar have been: Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome, Toronto/Montreal, Cincinnati, Shanghai and Paris.

Here, we look at the 10 current ATP players who have appeared in the quarter-finals at each of the Masters 1000 tournaments — and how they completed the full set.

Novak Djokovic – Paris 2009

Novak Djokovic reached his maiden Masters quarter-final at the 2006 Madrid Open — his eighth main draw appearance at this category of event.

The Serbian made the last eight for the first time in Indian Wells, Miami, Hamburg (former Masters event), Rome and Canada in 2007 before reaching his maiden quarter-finals in Monte Carlo and Cincinnati in 2008.

In 2009, Djokovic progressed to the last eight at the first Madrid Open played on clay and the inaugural Shanghai Masters before completing the set of Masters 1000 quarter-finals at that year’s Paris Masters.

Gael Monfils – Miami 2016

Gael Monfils made his maiden Masters last eight appearance on his Italian Open debut in 2006.

The Frenchman reached his first quarter-final in Paris in 2009, Madrid in 2010, Canada and Cincinnati in 2011, Shanghai in 2013, and Monte Carlo in 2015.

Monfils then completed the collection with quarter-final results in Indian Wells and Miami in 2016.

Marin Cilic – Madrid 2019

In 2008, Marin Cilic reached his first Masters quarter-final in Canada.

The Croatian followed that with maiden last eight runs in Paris in 2009, Rome in 2011, Cincinnati and Shanghai in 2012, Miami in 2013, Monte Carlo in 2015, and Indian Wells in 2016.

Cilic made his ninth different Masters quarter-final at the 2019 Madrid Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas – Monte Carlo 2021

Stefanos Tsitsipas featured in his maiden quarter-final at a Masters tournament at the 2018 Canadian Open.

The Greek reached his first quarter-finals in Madrid, Rome, Shanghai and Paris in 2019, and Cincinnati in 2020.

In 2021, Tsitsipas progressed to the last eight in Indian Wells and Miami before clinching the career Masters quarter-final set in Monte Carlo.

Alexander Zverev – Cincinnati 2021

Alexander Zverev played his first-ever Masters quarter-final at the 2017 Miami Open and added maiden last eight appearances in Madrid, Rome and Canada later that season.

The German advanced to his first quarter-finals in Monte Carlo, Shanghai and Paris in 2018.

Zverev first reached the last eight in Indian Wells in 2021 before completing the set in Cincinnati later that year.

Grigor Dimitrov – Miami 2024

Grigor Dimitrov progressed to his first Masters quarter-final at the 2013 Monte Carlo Masters.

The Bulgarian added maiden quarter-finals in Rome and Canada in 2014, Madrid in 2015, Cincinnati in 2016, Shanghai in 2017, Paris in 2019, and Indian Wells in 2021.

Dimitrov advanced to his ninth different Masters 1000 quarter-final at the 2024 Miami Open.

Daniil Medvedev – Madrid 2024

Daniil Medvedev’s maiden Masters 1000 last eight run was in Monte Carlo in 2019, and he also reached his first quarter-finals in Canada, Cincinnati and Shanghai later that season.

The Russian made his first quarter-final in Paris in 2020, Miami in 2021, and Indian Wells and Rome in 2023.

Medvedev added the final piece to the Masters quarter-final collection at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Hubert Hurkacz – Rome 2024

Hubert Hurkacz reached his first Masters quarter-final at the 2019 Indian Wells Open before making maiden last eight runs in Miami, Canada and Paris in 2021.

The Pole was first a quarter-finalist in Monte Carlo and Madrid in 2022, and Cincinnati and Shanghai in 2023.

In 2024, Hurkacz reached his ninth different Masters last eight berth at the Italian Open.

Andrey Rublev – Canada 2024

In 2019, Andrey Rublev made his maiden Masters 1000 quarter-final in Cincinnati.

The Russian made the last eight for the first time in Miami, Monte Carlo and Rome in 2021, Indian Wells and Madrid in 2022, and Shanghai and Paris in 2023.

Rublev clinched the career Masters quarter-final set with his run at the 2024 Montreal Open.

Carlos Alcaraz – Rome 2025

In 2022, Carlos Alcaraz reached his first Masters 1000 quarter-finals in Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Cincinnati and Paris.

The Spaniard added a maiden Canadian Open quarter-final in 2023, while a first Shanghai last eight showing came in 2024.

Alcaraz made his eighth different Masters quarter-final at the 2025 Monte Carlo Masters before he completed the achievement in Rome the following month.

