The strength and depth of the WTA Tour have grown tremendously in recent years, though there have still been a few surprises at Grand Slam level.

Three of the four Grand Slam champions of 2025 were repeat winners, though a surprise new champion was crowned at the Australian Open, and a legend of the game returned to action.

Here, we look at the 15 active Grand Slam singles champions competing on the WTA Tour.

Venus Williams — 7

Grand Slams: Wimbledon x5, US Open x2

One of the greatest players of all time, tennis icon Williams returned to court in 2025 to put her back in the conversation as an active Grand Slam champion.

A finalist at all four Grand Slam events, the American is best remembered for her five Wimbledon titles, though also claimed back-to-back US Open titles in 2000 and 2001.

Iga Swiatek — 6

Grand Slams: French Open x4, US Open x1, Wimbledon 1

World No 2 Swiatek is a six-time Grand Slam singles champion, with the bulk of her success coming at Roland Garros.

Swiatek has lifted the French Open title four times in the last five editions of the event, while also winning the US Open in 2022, and sealing a stunning Wimbledon triumph in 2025.

Naomi Osaka — 4

Grand Slams: Australian Open x2, US Open x2

Hard-court Queen Osaka is one of the most successful Slam players ever on the surface, with four major titles across the Australian and US Opens to her name.

The Japanese was a champion in New York in 2018 and 2020, while she triumphed in 2019 and 2021 Down Under.

Aryna Sabalenka — 4

Grand Slams: Australian Open x2, US Open x2

Another player fond of hard courts, current WTA world No 1 Sabalenka has won four of the last six Grand Slam titles held on the surface.

Sabalenka sealed consecutive Australian Open triumphs in 2023 and 2024, and then her 2024 and 2025 US Open triumphs made her the first woman in 11 years to successfully defend the title.

Barbora Krejcikova — 2

Grand Slams: French Open x1, Wimbledon x1

Former world No 2 Krejcikova is a surprise Grand Slam champion twice over, shocking the tennis world with victories at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

The Czech was unseeded when she triumphed at the French Open in 2021, and followed that up by winning at SW19 in 2024 as the 31st seed.

Victoria Azarenka — 2

Grand Slams: Australian Open x2

Former world No 1 Azarenka was one of the leading hard-court players of her generation, lifting two titles on the courts of Melbourne.

The Belarusian claimed back-to-back titles at the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013.

Coco Gauff — 2

Grand Slams: US Open x1, French Open x 1

One of the youngest players on this list, 21-year-old Gauff is already a two-time Grand Slam singles champion.

The American triumphed at the US Open in 2023, before lifting the French Open title in 2025.

Sloane Stephens — 1

Grand Slams: US Open x1

One of just four unseeded players – male or female – to lift the US Open title in the Open Era, former world No 3 Stephens shocked the tennis world with victory at her home major in 2017.

Emma Raducanu — 1

Grand Slams: US Open x1

The most incredible run in Grand Slam history saw Raducanu come through qualifying to lift the US Open title in 2021 – the only player ever to do so at any of the four majors.

Bianca Andreescu — 1

Grand Slams: US Open x1

One of a string of surprise champions in New York in recent years, Canadian Andreescu lifted her first, and to date only, major at Flushing Meadows back in 2019.

Elena Rybakina — 1

Grand Slams: Wimbledon x1

Big-hitting Rybakina claimed the first major title of her career at Wimbledon in 2022, and the Kazakh will be a contender for further success this season.

Marketa Vondrousova — 1

Grand Slams: Wimbledon x1

Three years after being a surprise Roland Garros runner-up, Czech ace Vondrousova became the first unseeded woman to ever lift the Wimbledon title in 2023.

Sofia Kenin — 1

Grand Slams: Australian Open x1

The last American woman to win the title Down Under, former world No 4 Kenin captured the Australian Open title back in 2020.

Jelena Ostapenko — 1

Grand Slams: French Open x1

Two days after celebrating her 20th birthday, Ostapenko defied her unseeded status to lift the 2017 French Open title.

Madison Keys — 1

Grand Slams: Australian Open x 1

Keys ended her long wait for a major title at the 2025 Australian Open, downing world No 1 Sabalenka in the final.

