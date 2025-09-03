It was not the way she would have wanted to progress, but Aryna Sabalenka is through to the semi-finals of the US Open once again.

The withdrawal of quarter-final opponent Marketa Vondrousova meant that the world No 1 and defending US Open champion progressed to a fifth straight semi-final at the event, the first to do that since Serena Williams from 2011-15.

Sabalenka now faces a rematch of the 2024 final against Jessica Pegula in the last four, a match that the Belarusian will likely be the favourite for as she looks to win her first Grand Slam title of 2025.

However, regardless of the result, the 27-year-old has joined an elite group.

Sabalenka is now just the eighth woman in the Open Era to reach all four Grand Slam tournament semi-finals in multiple different seasons — and she finds herself in exceptional company.

Aryna Sabalenka — 2023, 2025

World No 1 Sabalenka has now reached the semi-final of 11 of her last 12 Grand Slam tournaments, including semi-final sweeps in both 2023 and 2025.

In 2023, the Belarusian was the Australian Open champion and US Open runner-up, with semi-final showings at Wimbledon and Roland Garros.

This season, Sabalenka reached the final in both Melbourne and Paris and the last four of Wimbledon, with a semi-final at the US Open now secured.

Serena Williams — 2015, 2016

Prior to Sabalenka, 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams was the most recent player to achieve this — doing so in consecutive seasons.

The US icon won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon titles in 2015 and then reached the US Open semi-finals, where she was famously stunned by Roberta Vinci.

2016 saw Williams reach the Australian Open and French Open finals once again and then successfully defend her Wimbledon crown, before another US Open semi-final showing.

Justine Henin — 2003, 2006

The only other woman to have achieved this feat in the 21st century is former world No 1 Henin, who did so in 2003 and 2006.

After reaching the last four in Melbourne in 2003, the Belgian won the first of her seven Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros, before a Wimbledon semi-final and a second major title at the US Open.

2006 saw Henin reach the final of all four Grand Slam events, triumphing in Paris and sealing runner-up finishes at the other three Grand Slam tournaments.

Martina Hingis — 1997, 1998

The leading player of the late 1990s, Hingis reached all four semi-finals in back-to-back seasons in 1997 and 1998.

1997 was the most dominant year of Hingis’ career, with the Swiss triumphing at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, as well as finishing as the French Open runner-up.

The former world No 1 would again triumph in Melbourne in 1998, before semi-final showings in Paris and SW19, and a run to the final in New York.

Steffi Graf — 1988, 1989, 1990, 1993

One of the most successful tennis players of all time, Graf reached the semi-final of all four Grand Slam tournaments in four separate seasons.

The German famously completed the Calendar Grand Slam in 1988 and then returned to the final of all four majors in 1989, losing in the French Open final but winning the other three Slam events.

Graf then achieved the feat for a third straight year in 1990, winning the Australian Open, achieving runner-up results in Paris and New York, and making the last four of Wimbledon.

She would again reach all four semi-finals in 1993, ultimately finishing as the Australian Open runner-up before titles at the remaining three Slams.

Martina Navratilova — 1984, 1985, 1987

Eighteen-time Grand Slam champion Navratilova hit multiple milestones during her career, meaning it comes as no surprise to see her on this list.

The former world No 1 triumphed at the French Open, Wimbledon, and Australian Open in 1984, before finishing the season with a semi-final showing Down Under.

Navratilova would again reach all four Grand Slam semi-finals in 1985, sealing Australian Open and Wimbledon triumphs — with runner-up finishes in Paris and New York.

1987 again saw the star progress to finals in Melbourne and Paris, before winning further Wimbledon and US Open crowns.

Chris Evert — 1974, 1981, 1982, 1984, 1985

Tennis legend Evert holds a unique place in tennis history as the only woman to reach all four Grand Slam singles semi-finals in five different seasons.

Evert first achieved the feat in 1974, reaching the Australian Open final and claiming back-to-back French Open and Wimbledon triumphs, before a run to the last four of her home Grand Slam.

In 1981, the American would win Wimbledon, reach the Australian Open final, and attain semi-final finishes in New York and Paris, while in 1982 she triumphed in Melbourne and New York, reached the Wimbledon final, and Roland Garros semi-final.

Evert progressed to all four Grand Slam finals in 1984, triumphing at the Australian Open, and in 1985 won the French Open, reached Australian Open and Wimbledon finals, and the US Open semi-finals.

Margaret Court — 1969, 1970, 1973

The first woman to achieve this feat in the Open Era was tennis great Court, who did so on three separate occasions.

Court would triumph at the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open in 1969, with a further semi-final showing at Wimbledon that summer.

However, she would fare even better in 1970, winning all four Grand Slam titles to become one of three players — male or female — in the Open Era to complete the Calendar Grand Slam.

After coming back from maternity leave, Court again reached all four semi-finals in 1973, falling in the last four at Wimbledon but winning the other three Grand Slams.

