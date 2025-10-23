Serena Williams has held the record for the most prize money earned during a single WTA Tour season for more than 10 years, but the tennis great is set to be bumped off top spot by Aryna Sabalenka with Iga Swiatek also within touching distance.

Back in 2013, Williams became the first woman to pass the $10 million mark for prize money earnings in a calendar year as she won a staggering $12,385,572, surpassing the previous record of $7,923,920, which was set by Victoria Azarenka the previous year.

The American’s fortunes from the 2013 campaign came on the back of her three big trophies as she won the French Open ($1.96m), US Open ($2,6m) and WTA Finals ($2.2m) while she also earned big with her titles at five WTA 1000 events.

Two years later, Williams again broke the $10m mark as she earned $10,582,642 while Angelique Kerber became the second player to hit that milestone in 2016 ($10,136,615).

Ashleigh Barty joined the $10m club in 2019 as she surged to second on the all-time list with $11,307,587 as she won $4.4m at WTA Finals, $2.6m at Roland Garros and $1.3m at the Miami Open.

Of course, prize money earnings nosedived in 2020 following Covid-19 pandemic, but the curve is heading upwards again with Swiatek coming close to the $10m mark in 2022 ($9,875,525) and 2023 ($9,857,686) while Sabalenka earned $9,729,260 last year.

But that three-player $10m club has now become a four-person group with Sabalenka joining Williams, Barty and Kerber this year.

Sabalenka, though, has also surpassed Barty and Kerber as she is only the second player after Williams to earn $12m in a single season, as she currently sits on $12,313,519.

Top-10 WTA Prize Money Earners In A Single Season

1. Serena Williams (2013 $12,385,572

2. Aryna Sabalenka (2025) $12,313,519

3. Ashleigh Barty (2019) $11,307,587

4. Serena Williams (2015) $10,582,642

5. Angelique Kerber (2016) $10,136,615

6. Iga Swiatek (2022) $9,875,525

7. Iga Swiatek (2023) $9,857,686

8 . Aryna Sabalenka (2024) $9,729,260

9. Iga Swiatek (2025) $9,417,532

10. Coco Gauff (2024) $9,353,847

The reigning world No 1 has only one tournament left this year, the WTA Finals, and providing there is no late withdrawal due to injury, she is already assured of a participation fee of more than $330,000 so she will move ahead of Williams and claim the No 1 spot.

Sabalenka actually has a chance to obliterate Williams’ $12,385,572 total as she could end up with $17.6m if she wins the title without losing a match at the WTA Finals as an undefeated champion is guaranteed to win a record $5,235,000 cheque

In fact, Swiatek could also pass Williams after the Riyadh event if she wins the title as she is currently on $9,417,532 with a title worth at least $3.7m.

On top of that $3.7m, players also earn prize money for each win during the group phase and that is added to their overall tally.

Should the reigning Wimbledon champion secure the title without losing a match, she will move to $14.6m.