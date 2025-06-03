Aryna Sabalenka saw off a dogged challenge from Zheng Qinwen to continue her fine Grand Slam form at the French Open.

World No 1 Sabalenka rallied from a break down in a tense opening set before claiming a 7-6(3), 6-3 triumph over Qinwen, the eighth seed at Roland Garros.

Victory for the top seed saw her extend her head-to-head lead over Qinwen to 7-1, having tasted defeat to the Chinese for the first time at the Italian Open last month.

It was a largely clean display from the world No 1, who hit fewer winners than her opponent (20 to 22), but hit just 18 unforced errors – compared to 31 for her opponent.

“That was a true battle,” said Sabalenka in her on-court interview. “I have no idea how I was able to get back into that first set.

“I was ready to leave everything I have on court to win.”

French Open News

3 incredible Jannik Sinner stats as the world No 1 joins six tennis icons with French Open run

John McEnroe reveals who has ‘most impressed’ him from Draper, Fils, Mensik and Fonseca

It is the second time that Sabalenka has reached the semi-final at the French Open, following her run to the last four in 2023.

The Belarusian has now reached an impressive 11 Grand Slam singles semi-finals, and has progressed to at least the semi-final of nine of the last ten majors she has played.

The only time Sabalenka has failed to reach a semi-final in that run was at Roland Garros in 2024, where she was affected by illness in her quarter-final exit to Mirra Andreeva.

She was also forced to withdraw from Wimbledon last summer due to a shoulder injury, though, outside of those two events, she has reached every other major semi-final since the 2022 US Open.

Her haul of 11 Grand Slam singles semi-finals is by far the most of any player this decade, with Iga Swiatek (eight) the only other WTA player to reach more than five semi-finals since the start of 2020.

Sabalenka has a 5-5 record in her 10 previous major semi-finals, though she has tasted victory in her four most recent major semi-finals.

The last time the three-time Grand Slam singles champion tasted defeat in the last four of a Grand Slam was at Wimbledon in 2023, when she was beaten by Ons Jabeur in three sets.

Since then, she has gone on to win back-to-back semi-finals at the US Open in 2023 and 2024, and the Australian Open in 2024 and 2025.

Sabalenka will now look to reach a third straight Grand Slam final, having lifted the title at the US Open last summer and finishing as the runner-up at the 2025 Australian Open.

However, she faces a tough test against fifth seed and three-time defending champion Swiatek – who hasn’t lost a French Open match since 2021.

Read Next: Exclusive – Alexandra Eala reveals how she has dealt with fame after her stunning tennis breakthrough