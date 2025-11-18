Having occupied the top two spots in the year-end WTA Rankings in 2023 and 2024, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek once again remained ahead of their rivals in 2025.

Much like in 2024, it was Sabalenka who claimed the year-end No 1 spot with Swiatek in second, though the consistency of the two was again highlighted as they cemented their places as the leading players of this era so far.

Here, we reflect on Sabalenka and Swiatek’s season and how the two matched up across the whole of 2025.

Match wins and win percentage

For the fourth straight year, Swiatek is at the top of the WTA match win standings, with 64 victories across 2025.

Two wins in Poland’s Billie Jean King Cup playoff campaign saw her move just ahead of Sabalenka, who held 63 wins by the end of her season at the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

However, it is the Belarusian who has the greater win percentage for 2025.

Sabalenka holds a 63-12 record for the season, giving her a win percentage of 84% for her year, up from the 80% she attained in 2024 — and becoming the highest year win percentage of her career.

In contrast, Swiatek ends the season with a 64-17 record, a win rate of 79.0% for 2025 — her lowest season win percentage since her 70.6% record in 2021.

Titles won

In 2024, it was Swiatek who just had the edge over Sabalenka, with five titles compared to four for the world No 1.

However, Sabalenka is narrowly ahead of Swiatek in this statistic by the end of 2025, with four titles compared to the Pole’s three.

The highlight of the Belarusian’s season was winning her fourth Grand Slam title at the US Open, successfully defending the title she won for the first time in 2024.

Sabalenka was also a champion at the Miami Open and Madrid Open in 2025, both WTA 1000 events, and started her year with victory at the WTA 500 Brisbane International.

Despite a slight drop in titles won, Swiatek’s season was still highlighted by Grand Slam success.

The 24-year-old won her sixth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July, memorably double-bagelling Amanda Anisimova in the final.

Following on from her Wimbledon success, Swiatek won the title at the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati, and the WTA 500 Korea Open in Seoul in September.

Overall finals

In this statistic, Sabalenka has a clear lead over her closest rival.

While she won four titles, the world No 1 reached a further five finals — a total of nine finals across the season.

Outside of her four titles, she was also an Australian Open and French Open runner-up, and the beaten finalist at the WTA Finals, Stuttgart Open, and in Indian Wells.

Aside from her three titles, Swiatek was also the runner-up at the Bad Homburg Open in June, where she ended her twelve-month wait for a final just before her Wimbledon success.

Grand Slam form

Both Sabalenka and Swiatek leave 2025 with one Grand Slam apiece, though it was the former who found slightly better form at the majors this year.

The Belarusian’s weakest run this year at a Slam was a semi-final defeat at Wimbledon, reaching at least the final of the other three majors.

With a quarter-final walkover during her US Open run, Sabalenka attained a 23-3 record at the Slams this year, matching her previous best from 2023.

However, despite not quite matching her rival, it was also an incredibly consistent year for Swiatek at Slam level.

For the first time in her career, Swiatek reached at least the quarter-final of all four majors in an individual season.

The Pole was a quarter-finalist at the US Open and a semi-finalist at the Australian Open and French Open, alongside her Wimbledon triumph.

Swiatek held a 21-3 record for the year at Slams, just behind her 21-2 record from her landmark 2022 season.

The only 2025 clash between the two came at a Grand Slam, with Sabalenka ending Swiatek’s French Open reign in a three-set semi-final win.

Top-10 records

Sabalenka produced an exceptional year against top-10 opponents, with a 15-5 record across the season.

Her only five defeats came to Zheng Qinwen in Rome, Coco Gauff at the French Open, Jessica Pegula at the Wuhan Open, and to Elena Rybakina at both the Cincinnati Open and WTA Finals.

In contrast, it was a tougher record for Swiatek, who had a 9-8 record against top-10 opponents in 2025.

The Pole lost to Gauff at both the United Cup and Madrid Open, to Anisimova at the US Open and WTA Finals, to Sabalenka at the French Open, to Pegula in Bad Homburg, to Jasmine Paolini in Wuhan, and to Rybakina at the WTA Finals.

