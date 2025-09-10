The 2025 Grand Slam season is done and dusted, and it comes as no surprise to see Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka once again in the winner’s circle.

World No 2 Swiatek stormed to her first Wimbledon title and sixth Grand Slam title overall earlier in the summer, dropping just one set on her way to glory, before world No 1 Sabalenka rebounded after two major final defeats earlier in the season to successfully defend her US Open crown.

Sabalenka’s run to a fourth Grand Slam singles title and Swiatek’s own major success have seen both women earn significant prize money in 2025, and they are now both on the cusp of further significant breakthroughs in the all-time prize money standings.

All-time standings

Swiatek previously had a notable gap over Sabalenka in the all-time prize money standings, though the world No 1’s stunning $5,000,000 paycheck for her US Open victory has pulled her within touching distance of the Pole.

As of September 2025, Swiatek has earned $42,595,015 across her career, while Sabalenka is now just behind on $42,300,521.

That ranks the two third and fourth in the all-time WTA Tour prize money standings, respectively, and puts the two in an intriguing tussle across the rest of their respective careers.

However, both are now within touching distance of moving above tennis icon Venus Williams in the all-time standings.

Venus, the winner of seven Grand Slam singles titles, has earned a staggering $42,867,364 on court during her career, a tally that Swiatek and Sabalenka are now extremely close to.

The pair are practically guaranteed to move ahead of the tennis great in the all-time standings this season, barring any major tournament withdrawals, and will move to second and third in the all-time standings.

Both have some way to go to match Serena Williams’ all-time record, with the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion earning $94,816,730 across her career.

However, one of Serena’s prize money milestones could be under threat from both women this season, in particular Sabalenka.

Most prize money in a season

Serena was at the peak of her powers in 2013, winning two Grand Slam singles titles and an impressive 11 WTA Tour titles in total, amassing a 78-4 win-loss record.

That season, the US icon won $12,385,572 in prize money, the most earnings ever gained by a WTA player in an individual season — though that record is now under serious threat.

With just under two months of the season to go, Sabalenka has already earned $12,133,419 in prize money, ranking her second in the WTA prize money season standings.

The Belarusian is less than $300,000 away from eclipsing Serena’s milestone and, with two WTA 1000 tournaments and a WTA Finals campaign still to come, looks set to make history.

However, Swiatek is also in with a chance of eclipsing Serena’s milestone in 2025.

To date, the Pole has won $9,067,057 in 2025, already the 11th-biggest prize money season in WTA history, and eclipsing her haul from 2024.

Swiatek is less than $1 million away from eclipsing her 2022 and 2023 seasons, which rank sixth and seventh all-time, and is just under $3.3 million away from Serena’s record.

While Sabalenka is effectively guaranteed to break Serena’s record, a strong end to the season could also see Swiatek move ahead.

