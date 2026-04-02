Jannik Sinner is the eighth man to complete the Sunshine Double and his title runs at the Indian Wells Open and Miami Open helped him to breach $60m in career prize money.

The four-time Grand Slam winner joined Jim Courier (1991), Michael Chang (1992), Pete Sampras (1994), Marcelo Rios (1998), Andre Agassi (2001), Roger Federer (2005, 2006, 2017) and Novak Djokovic (2011, 2014, 2015, 2016) on the list of men to achieve the incredible feat.

Sinner, though, also created his own piece of history during the American hard-court swing as he became the first player to win both events without dropping a single set as he won 24 consecutive sets across the two tournaments.

Besides picking up 2,000 ranking points and adding two shiny new trophies to his collection, Sinner also went home with a lot of money as both tournaments award the champion $1,151,380 prize cheques.

The world No 2 started the Sunshine Double on $912,500 in earnings for the 2026 season, but he added $1,161,135 to his tally after the Indian Wells Open as he earned $1,151,380 for winning the singles title and $9,755 from his first-round doubles appearance alongside Reilly Opelka (teams earn $19,510 for losing in the first round).

He then picked up another $1,151,380 for his Miami Open win and now sits on $3,225,015 for the year, just behind Carlos Alcaraz on $3,703,785 while Alexander Zverev is a distant third on $1,956,225.

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Sinner’s double payday has helped him to move to $61,191,211 in career earnings as he became only the seventh man to break the $60m milestone with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Alcaraz and Zverev the other players to pass that mark.

Alcaraz, Zverev and Sinner are all likely to pass Murray in the coming months with the Spaniard and Italian on course to break the $70m mark before the 2026 season is out, going by their earnings in recent years.

In fact, Alcaraz and Sinner could be ahead of former world No 1 Murray when the clay-court swing comes to a conclusion at the French Open at the start of June.

Besides Roland Garros, there are three ATP Masters 1000 events in the coming months with each tournament offering big cheques to the winners.

Players To Earn $60m In Career Prize Money

1. Novak Djokovic – $193,215,570

2. Rafael Nadal – $134,946,100

3. Roger Federer – $130,594,339

4. Andy Murray – $64,687,542

5. Carlos Alcaraz – $64,336,028

6. Alexander Zverev – $61,319,289

7. Jannik Sinner – $61,191,211

Sinner earned $19,120,641 last year, $19,735,703 in 2024 and $10,456,264 in 2023 while Alcaraz topped the money list in 2025 with $21,354,778 and earned $10,358,429 in 2024, $15,196,504 in 2023 and $10,102,330 in 2022.