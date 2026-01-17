Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz have more than proven themselves to be among the leading tennis players of their generation, and have the exact same goal heading into the Australian Open.

Both Swiatek and Alcaraz will target their first Australian Open title and seventh overall Grand Slam singles title inside Melbourne Park across the next fortnight, but they are also eyeing up the chance to complete the historic Career Grand Slam.

In the Open Era, only six women and five men have triumphed at all four Grand Slam tournaments, making it one of the most prestigious achievements in the sport — and, if Swiatek and Alcaraz were to both complete it this year, it would set a staggering new first.

How did Swiatek and Alcaraz get here?

Alcaraz and Swiatek have both won six Grand Slam singles titles, spread across the French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open.

Alcaraz has spread his major titles evenly so far, winning the French Open in 2024 and 2025, Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024, and the US Open in 2022 and 2025.

The bulk of Swiatek’s success has come at the French Open, lifting the title four times in 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024, though she was also the 2022 US Open and 2025 Wimbledon champion.

Across the men’s and women’s games, they are two of three current leading players looking to achieve the Career Grand Slam in 2026, with Jannik Sinner eyeing up the feat at the French Open this spring.

Who has completed the Career Grand Slam?

In the Open Era, only five men have previously won all four Grand Slam singles tournaments: Rod Laver, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic was the most recent to achieve the feat, doing so at the 2016 French Open, while Laver also achieved the feat as an amateur — completing the Calendar Grand Slam in 1962, before again doing it as a professional in 1969.

Prior to the Open Era, Fred Perry, Don Budge, and Roy Emerson had also completed the Career Grand Slam.

Since the start of the Open Era, only six women have won all four majors: Margaret Court, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf, Serena Williams, and Maria Sharapova.

Sharapova was the last woman to achieve this feat, doing so at the 2012 French Open, while Court also achieved it before the start of the Open Era.

Billie Jean King’s Career Grand Slam was spread across both the amateur and professional eras, with Maureen Connolly, Doris Hart, and Shirley Fry Irvin achieving it before the Open Era.

What record would Swiatek and Alcaraz set?

Should Swiatek and Alcaraz both complete the Career Grand Slam this week, it would be the first time in the Open Era — or in tennis history — that two players have completed it at the same tournament.

This was nearly achieved by Sharapova and Djokovic at the 2012 French Open, but after Sharapova defeated Sara Errani in the women’s singles final, Djokovic was beaten by Nadal in the men’s singles final.

Alcaraz could have previously completed the Career Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2025, though he was knocked out in the quarter-final stage by Djokovic.

However, this is Swiatek’s first attempt at completing the Career Grand Slam.

